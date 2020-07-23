Log in
Energy Recovery, Inc.    ERII

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

(ERII)
News 
Press Releases

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Energy Recovery, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/23/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Energy Recovery, Inc. (“Energy Recovery” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ERII) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 2, 2017 and June 29, 2020 inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 21, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Energy Recovery and Schlumberger Technology Corp. (“Schlumberger”) had differing strategies with regards to the future of the VorTeq technology. This strategic difference created a considerable risk of early termination of the Company’s licensing agreement with Schlumberger. The disagreement resulted in the Company’s guidance on future license revenues to be false and lacking a reasonable basis. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Energy Recovery, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 106 M - -
Net income 2020 14,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 53,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 427 M 427 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 77,5%
