Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Energy Resources of Australia Limited    ERA   AU000000ERA9

ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(ERA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.33 AUD   +1.54%
04:12aENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : 2018 Annual Report
PU
04:02aENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 4G
PU
02/12ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : ERA Financial Community Presentation February 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Energy Resources of Australia : 2018 Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:12am EST

Head office Level 3, Energy House,

18-20 Cavenagh St, Darwin NT 0800 GPO Box 2394, Darwin NT 0801, Australia

T +61 8 8924 3500 F +61 8 8924 3555

Ranger mine Locked Bag 1,

Jabiru NT 0886 Australia

T +61 8 8938 1211 F +61 8 8938 1203

www.energyres.com.au

ABN 71 008 550 865

A member of the Rio Tinto Group

18 February 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir/Madam

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) - 2018 Annual Report

Please find attached a copy of ERA's 2018 Annual Report.

Copies of the Annual Report are expected to be dispatched to all shareholders who have elected to receive a copy of the Annual Report on or about 5 March 2019.

ERA's Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.30am (ACST) on Wednesday 10 April 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting is expected to be sent to all shareholders on or about 5 March 2019.

Yours faithfully

James O'Connell

Legal Counsel | Company Secretary

SALES REVENUE ($M)

2014

DRUMMED PRODUCTION TONNES (T)

379.2

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

1,165

2015 2016

267.8

2017 2018

211.2

201.0

332.8

2,005

2,351

2,294

1,999

NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ($M)

2014

2015 -275.5

-187.8

2016 -271.1

2017

INDIGENOUS EMPLOYEES (FTEs)

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

47

49

46

-43.5

43

2018

-435.3

44

OPERATING CASHFLOW ($M)

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

ALL INJURY FREQUENCY RATE (PER 200,000 HRS WORKED)

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

0.67

0.19

0.56

Cover photo of the Ranger Trial Landform taken in January 2019 using ERA's drone.

With thanks to Scott Mason, David Coles and Sue Smiley from the Infrastructure team.

1.27

1.17

ii

CONTENTs

1

19

2018 ANNUAL REPORT

FINANCIAL REPORT

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

2

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

20

CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT

3

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

43

COMPANY OVERVIEW

4

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

44

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

5

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

50

OPERATIONS AND REHABILITATION

6

BALANCE SHEET

51

BUSINESS STRATEGY

9

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

52

BUSINESS RISKS

10

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

53

FUTURE SUPPLY

12

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

54

SALES AND MARKETING

15

DIRECTOR'S DECLARATION

86

HEALTH AND SAFETY

16

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

87

REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

18

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

93

2018 ASX ANNOUNCEMENTS

95

TEN YEAR PERFORMANCE

96

INDEX

97

1

CHAIRMAN's REPORT

It has been some years since your Company has mined the Ranger ore body, and it is now well advanced in its rehabilitation program. I believe this is an appropriate time to reﬂect on the beneﬁts that have been derived by many over the last four decades because of its existence.

The Ranger Uranium Mine will leave a signiﬁcant legacy, which will, hopefully, live on through other projects.

This reﬂection is particularly timely in the light of the current heightened opposition to the extractive industry. The debate on the advantages and disadvantages of this industry is a worthy one, but it does need balance. I have highlighted below some of the beneﬁts that have resulted from ERA's operations, but it is fair to say that the ERA story is not an uncommon one in the mining industry in general.

On the environmental front, ERA started mining on pristine bare land in 1980, and, in 2026, it will have returned that same land to a condition in keeping with the surrounding natural habitat. All mining equipment and buildings on the mine site will have been demolished and the pits backﬁlled. The rehabilitation works will see more than a million seedlings planted over the Ranger Project Area. In short, the disturbed land will be returned to a viable ecosystem, meeting the expectations of all ERA's stakeholders, and, most importantly, those of the Mirarr.

While planning for closure and rehabilitation of the Ranger Mine is now our main focus, ERA has had a long history as a reliable supplier of fuel to nuclear power stations, connecting millions of homes with clean electricity.

But it goes well beyond that. There is also a legacy of far reaching other economic beneﬁts in Australia. Over 37 years of production, the Ranger Mine has contributed more than half a billion dollars in royalties to Aboriginal interests and to Governments; more than one billion dollars in dividends; and more than one billion dollars in tax.

Signiﬁcant other economic and social beneﬁts have been ERA's contribution to training and employment. Onsite training programs have been of a high standard and ongoing. Over the years we have employed many thousands of people. The multiplier effect of that training and employment is obvious.

From a social perspective, the town of Jabiru owes its existence to ERA. In today's money, ERA spent $230 million on the establishment of the town to support the mine and the local community. The commercial properties, houses, public pool, lake and sporting facilities are, and will continue to be, extensively used. Educational, health and policing facilities are provided. These would not otherwise be locally available. Jabiru is powered by the Ranger Mine. The airport, (constructed and operated by ERA), is used by emergency services, commercial ventures and local charter operations - all at no cost.

The Ranger Mine has not only spawned a community, but has also been a fundamental enabler in the development of a tourism industry underpinned by the World Heritage Kakadu National Park. Jabiru is the gateway into the Park and will remain so many years after the Ranger Mine has been rehabilitated. The importance of this town has been recognised by the Federal and Territory Governments, both of which have committed signiﬁcant funding to the development of Jabiru, the local tourism hub.

In any balanced debate, the broad contribution that mining in general, and ERA in particular, has made to Australian life needs to be acknowledged. ERA has taken, and continues to take, its environmental, economic and social responsibilities very seriously. I believe it has truly earned its social licence to operate in the future.

Lastly, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the management team and staff at ERA for their commitment and hard work this year.

PETER MANsELL

CHAIRMAN

2

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 09:11:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRA
04:12aENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : 2018 Annual Report
PU
04:02aENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 4G
PU
02/12ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : ERA Financial Community Presentation February 20..
PU
02/07ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
02/07ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : ERA 2018 Full Year Results
PU
02/07ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Preliminary Final Report
PU
02/07ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Ranger Project Area - closure Feasibility Study ..
PU
02/07ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources
PU
01/29ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold
PU
01/09ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 168 M
Chart ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Energy Resources of Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Arnold Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter John Mansell Chairman
Lesley Bryce General Manager-Operations
David Blanch Chief Financial Officer
Shane Charles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED32.65%120
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)9.74%5 657
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 393
CAMECO CORP4.39%4 875
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%4 252
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-12.01%994
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.