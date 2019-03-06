Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - A Sutton

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity

ABN

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd 71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Andrea Sutton Date of last notice 10 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 28 February 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 19,515 rights ("Rights")* to be granted Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares") under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive Program ("EIP"), being: • 11,442 Rights as Performance Share Awards ("PSAs");

• 6,147 Rights as Management Share Awards ("MSAs"); and

• 1,926 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards ("BDAs"). Class PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP. Number acquired 170 MSAs. Number disposed 2,500 MSAs, being the number of Rights which have vested, resulting in a grant of a corresponding allocation of RT Shares in accordance with the terms of the EIP. Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Acquisition and disposal of Rights under the EIP for nil consideration, resulting in a grant of a corresponding allocation of RT Shares in accordance with the terms of the EIP.

No. of securities held after change 17,185 Rights, being: • 11,442 PSAs;

• 3,817 MSAs; and

• 1,926 BDAs. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Grant and vesting of Rights under the terms of the EIP.

* In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Ms Sutton may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to her in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. RT Shares held by Computershare Company Nominees Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share Account on behalf of Andrea Sutton) Date of change 28 February 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 4,106 RT Shares Class RT Shares Number acquired 2,500 Shares Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Acquisition of RT Shares pursuant to the vesting of Rights under the EIP for nil consideration. No. of securities held after change 6,606 RT Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Acquisition of RT Shares pursuant to the vesting of Rights under the EIP.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change N/A No. of securities held prior to change 5,831 RT Shares Class RT Shares Number acquired N/A Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation N/A No. of securities held after change 5,831 RT Shares

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change N/A No. of securities held prior to change 1,158 Options to be granted RT Shares under the Rio Tinto Limited Share Options Plan 2004 as amended from time to time ("SOP"). Class Options granted under the SOP. Number acquired N/A Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation N/A No. of securities held after change 1,158 Options Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back N/A

