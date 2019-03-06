Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - A Sutton

Log in
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

23 Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd 71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrea Sutton

Date of last notice

10 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

28 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

19,515 rights ("Rights")* to be granted Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares") under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive Program ("EIP"), being:

  • 11,442 Rights as Performance Share Awards ("PSAs");

  • 6,147 Rights as Management Share Awards ("MSAs"); and

  • 1,926 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards ("BDAs").

Class

PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.

Number acquired

170 MSAs.

Number disposed

2,500 MSAs, being the number of Rights which have vested, resulting in a grant of a corresponding allocation of RT Shares in accordance with the terms of the EIP.

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Acquisition and disposal of Rights under the EIP for nil consideration, resulting in a grant of a corresponding allocation of RT Shares in accordance with the terms of the EIP.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

17,185 Rights, being:

  • 11,442 PSAs;

  • 3,817 MSAs; and

  • 1,926 BDAs.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Grant and vesting of Rights under the terms of the EIP.

* In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Ms Sutton may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to her in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

RT Shares held by Computershare Company Nominees Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share Account on behalf of Andrea Sutton)

Date of change

28 February 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

4,106 RT Shares

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

2,500 Shares

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Acquisition of RT Shares pursuant to the vesting of Rights under the EIP for nil consideration.

No. of securities held after change

6,606 RT Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Acquisition of RT Shares pursuant to the vesting of Rights under the EIP.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

5,831 RT Shares

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

No. of securities held after change

5,831 RT Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

N/A

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

1,158 Options to be granted RT Shares under the Rio Tinto Limited Share Options Plan 2004 as amended from time to time ("SOP").

Class

Options granted under the SOP.

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

No. of securities held after change

1,158 Options

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

N/A

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 4

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 23:26:08 UTC
