ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED (ERA)
End-of-day quote - 09/28
0.38 AUD   +1.33%
02:37aENERGY RESOURCE : Appendix 3Y - Z Fisher
PU
02:37aENERGY RESOURCE : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold
PU
09/10ENERGY RESOURCE : Appendix 3Y - Z Fisher
PU
Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

10/01/2018 | 02:37am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

23 Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul ARNOLD

Date of last notice

27 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares") held by Computershare Company Nominees Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share Account on behalf of Paul Arnold)

Date of change

22 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

1,760 RT Shares

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

38 RT Shares

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Acquisition of RT Shares at $79.56 per share pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provisions of under the terms of the Vested Share Account.

No. of securities held after change

1,798 RT Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Acquisition of RT Shares pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provisions under the terms of the Vested Share Account.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Indirect interest in RT Shares acquired under myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Share Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold, and a conditional right to additional matching RT Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights")

Date of change

22 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

878 RT Shares

285 Matching RT Share Rights

Class

RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights

Number acquired

19 RT Shares*

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Purchase of 19 RT Shares at $79.56 per share pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provisions under the terms of myShare.

No. of securities held after change

897 RT Shares

285 Matching RT Share Rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Acquisition of 6 RT Shares pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provisions under the terms of myShare.

* This includes 1 RT Share resulting from the aggregation of fractional entitlements arising from acquisitions under the terms of myShare.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

8,519 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive Program ("EIP") being:

  • 2,609 Rights as Performance Share Awards ("PSAs")

  • 5,178 Rights as MSAs

  • 732 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards ("BDAs")

Class

PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

8,519 Rights to be granted RT Shares under the EIP being:

  • 2,609 Rights as PSAs

  • 5,178 Rights as MSAs

  • 732 Rights as BDAs.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

N/A

* In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 00:36:08 UTC
