Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul ARNOLD Date of last notice 27 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares") held by Computershare Company Nominees Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share Account on behalf of Paul Arnold) Date of change 22 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1,760 RT Shares Class RT Shares Number acquired 38 RT Shares Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Acquisition of RT Shares at $79.56 per share pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provisions of under the terms of the Vested Share Account. No. of securities held after change 1,798 RT Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Acquisition of RT Shares pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provisions under the terms of the Vested Share Account.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Indirect interest in RT Shares acquired under myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Share Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold, and a conditional right to additional matching RT Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights") Date of change 22 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 878 RT Shares 285 Matching RT Share Rights Class RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights Number acquired 19 RT Shares* Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Purchase of 19 RT Shares at $79.56 per share pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provisions under the terms of myShare. No. of securities held after change 897 RT Shares 285 Matching RT Share Rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Acquisition of 6 RT Shares pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provisions under the terms of myShare.

* This includes 1 RT Share resulting from the aggregation of fractional entitlements arising from acquisitions under the terms of myShare.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change N/A No. of securities held prior to change 8,519 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive Program ("EIP") being: • 2,609 Rights as Performance Share Awards ("PSAs")

• 5,178 Rights as MSAs

• 732 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards ("BDAs") Class PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP. Number acquired N/A Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation N/A

No. of securities held after change 8,519 Rights to be granted RT Shares under the EIP being: • 2,609 Rights as PSAs

• 5,178 Rights as MSAs

• 732 Rights as BDAs. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back N/A

* In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

