Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity

ABN

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd 71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul ARNOLD Date of last notice 25 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Indirect interest in Rio Tinto Limited Shares ("RT Shares") acquired under myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Share Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold, and a conditional right to additional matching RT Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights") Date of change 21 January 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 915 RT Shares 306 Matching RT Share Rights Class RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights Number acquired 87 RT Shares* Number disposed 48 Matching RT Share Rights Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation • Purchase of RT Shares at $80.19 per share under the terms of myShare

• Grant of Matching RT Share Rights under the terms of myShare at no cost

• Vesting of RT Matching Share Rights in accordance with the terms of myShare

• Vesting of Matching Share Rights representing the value of dividends that would have been paid since the grant on the RT Matching Share Rights

No. of securities held after change 1002 RT Shares 258 Matching RT Share Rights Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back • Acquisition of RT Shares under the terms of myShare

• Grant of Matching RT Share Rights under the terms of myShare

• Award and vesting of Matching RT Share Rights under the terms of myShare

* In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. RT Shares held by Computershare Company Nominees Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share Account on behalf of Paul Arnold) Date of change N/A No. of securities held prior to change 1,798 RT Shares Class RT Shares Number acquired N/A Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation N/A No. of securities held after change 1,798 RT Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back N/A

No. of securities held prior to change 8,531 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive Program ("EIP") being: • 2,609 Rights as Performance Share Awards ("PSA");

• 5,178 Rights under the Management Share Awards ("MSA"); and

• 744 Rights under the Rio Tinto Limited Bonus Deferral plan ("BDA"). Class PSA, MSA and BDA under the EIP Number acquired N/A Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation N/A No. of securities held after change 8,531 Rights, being: • 2,609 Rights under the PSA;

• 5,178 Rights under the MSA; and

• 744 Rights under the BDA. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back N/A

* In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

