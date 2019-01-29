Log in
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED (ERA)
Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

01/29/2019

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

23 Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd 71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul ARNOLD

Date of last notice

25 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Indirect interest in Rio Tinto Limited Shares ("RT Shares") acquired under myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Share Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold, and a conditional right to additional matching RT Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights")

Date of change

21 January 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

915 RT Shares

306 Matching RT Share Rights

Class

RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights

Number acquired

87 RT Shares*

Number disposed

48 Matching RT Share Rights

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • Purchase of RT Shares at $80.19 per share under the terms of myShare

  • Grant of Matching RT Share Rights under the terms of myShare at no cost

  • Vesting of RT Matching Share Rights in accordance with the terms of myShare

  • Vesting of Matching Share Rights representing the value of dividends that would have been paid since the grant on the RT Matching Share Rights

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1002 RT Shares

258 Matching RT Share Rights

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • Acquisition of RT Shares under the terms of myShare

  • Grant of Matching RT Share Rights under the terms of myShare

  • Award and vesting of Matching RT Share Rights under the terms of myShare

* In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

RT Shares held by Computershare Company Nominees Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share Account on behalf of Paul Arnold)

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

1,798 RT Shares

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

No. of securities held after change

1,798 RT Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

N/A

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

N/A

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

8,531 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive Program ("EIP") being:

  • 2,609 Rights as Performance Share Awards ("PSA");

  • 5,178 Rights under the Management Share Awards ("MSA"); and

  • 744 Rights under the Rio Tinto Limited Bonus Deferral plan ("BDA").

Class

PSA, MSA and BDA under the EIP

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

No. of securities held after change

8,531 Rights, being:

  • 2,609 Rights under the PSA;

  • 5,178 Rights under the MSA; and

  • 744 Rights under the BDA.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

N/A

* In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 23:38:07 UTC
