Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
23 Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Energy Resources of Australia Ltd
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Paul ARNOLD
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
22 March 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares")
|
(including registered holder)
|
held by Computershare Company Nominees
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share
|
interest.
|
Account on behalf of Paul Arnold)
|
|
Date of change
|
27 March 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
3,756 RT Shares
|
|
|
Class
|
RT Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
650 RT Shares
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$94.96 per RT Share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
3,106 RT Shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On-market trade
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
N/A
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
interest.
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
10,591 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT
|
|
Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive
|
|
Program ("EIP"), being:
|
|
• 4,838 Rights as Performance Share Awards
|
|
("PSAs");
|
|
• 4,479 Rights as Management Share Awards
|
|
("MSAs"); and
|
|
• 1,274 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards
|
|
("BDAs").
|
|
|
Class
|
PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
N/A
|
Number disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
10,591 Rights, being:
|
|
•
|
4,838 PSAs;
|
|
•
|
4,479 MSAs; and
|
|
•
|
1,274 BDAs.
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
N/A
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
|
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
*In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Indirect interest in RT Shares acquired under
|
(including registered holder)
|
myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Share Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare
|
interest.
|
Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold,
|
|
|
and a conditional right to additional matching RT
|
|
Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights")
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
1,002 RT Shares
|
|
258 Matching RT Share Rights*
|
|
+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
|
|
Appendix 3Y
|
|
|
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
|
Class
|
RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
1,002 RT Shares
|
|
|
258 Matching RT Share Rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
N/A
|
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
|
|
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
*In accordance with the rules of myShare, upon vesting of the Matching RT Share Rights, Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of shares being the subject of the Matching RT Share Rights that vest.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which interest
|
N/A
|
related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the
|
|
interest has changed
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
|
N/A
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period
|
|
where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
|
N/A
|
allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
|
N/A
|
date was this provided?
|
+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:06:16 UTC