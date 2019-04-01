Log in
ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold





Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

04/01/2019 | 04:07am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

23 Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

ABN

71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul ARNOLD

Date of last notice

22 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares")

(including registered holder)

held by Computershare Company Nominees

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share

interest.

Account on behalf of Paul Arnold)

Date of change

27 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

3,756 RT Shares

Class

RT Shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

650 RT Shares

Value/Consideration

$94.96 per RT Share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

3,106 RT Shares

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

10,591 rights ("Rights")* to be granted RT

Shares under the Rio Tinto 2018 Equity Incentive

Program ("EIP"), being:

• 4,838 Rights as Performance Share Awards

("PSAs");

4,479 Rights as Management Share Awards

("MSAs"); and

1,274 Rights as Bonus Deferral Awards

("BDAs").

Class

PSAs, MSAs and BDAs under the EIP.

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

10,591 Rights, being:

4,838 PSAs;

4,479 MSAs; and

1,274 BDAs.

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

*In accordance with the rules of the EIP, upon vesting Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of RT Shares, the subject of the Rights that vest.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect interest in RT Shares acquired under

(including registered holder)

myShare, the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Share Plan ("myShare"), held by Computershare

interest.

Trustees (Jersey) Limited on behalf of Mr Arnold,

and a conditional right to additional matching RT

Shares ("Matching RT Share Rights")

Date of change

N/A

No. of securities held prior to change

1,002 RT Shares

258 Matching RT Share Rights*

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

RT Shares and Matching RT Share Rights

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,002 RT Shares

258 Matching RT Share Rights

Nature of change

N/A

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

*In accordance with the rules of myShare, upon vesting of the Matching RT Share Rights, Mr Arnold may receive additional RT Shares in lieu of dividends that would have been paid to him in the period from grant on the base number of shares being the subject of the Matching RT Share Rights that vest.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

N/A

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to

N/A

allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/A

date was this provided?

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:06:16 UTC
