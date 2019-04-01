Energy Resources of Australia : Appendix 3Y - P Arnold

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

ABN 71 008 550 865

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Paul ARNOLD Date of last notice 22 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ("RT Shares") (including registered holder) held by Computershare Company Nominees Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Limited (as nominee for the Vested Share interest. Account on behalf of Paul Arnold) Date of change 27 March 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 3,756 RT Shares Class RT Shares Number acquired N/A Number disposed 650 RT Shares Value/Consideration $94.96 per RT Share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 3,106 RT Shares Nature of change On-market trade Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

