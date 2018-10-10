Log in
Energy Resources of Australia : Quarterly Activities Report

0
10/10/2018 | 12:53am CEST

Head office Level 3, Energy House,

18-20 Cavenagh St, Darwin NT 0800 GPO Box 2394, Darwin NT 0801, Australia

T +61 8 8924 3500 F +61 8 8924 3555

Ranger mine Locked Bag 1,

Jabiru NT 0886 Australia T +61 8 8938 1211 F +61 8 8938 1203

www.energyres.com.au

ABN 71 008 550 865

A member of the Rio Tinto Group

ASX Announcement

____________________________________________________________________

10 October 2018

September 2018 Quarter Operations Review

(unaudited)

  • Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) produced 544 tonnes of uranium oxide in the September 2018 quarter.

  • Progressive rehabilitation activities on the Ranger Project Area continued. The Ranger Project Area closure feasibility study is ongoing.

  • Approved infrastructure expenditure of $32 million to expand dredging capacity in order to complete rehabilitation activities within the regulatory timeframe.

Q3 18

vs Q3 17

vs Q2 18

9 mths 18

vs 9 mths 17

Ore milled ('000 tonnes) Mill head grade (% uranium oxide) Mill recovery (%) Production - uranium oxide

- tonnes - 000 lbs

682 0.09 85.8

544 1,199

3% -18% 1% -15%

22% 13% 1% 36%

1,815 0.09 85.5

1,386 3,056

-5% -18% - -18%

ERA produced 544 tonnes of uranium oxide in the September 2018 quarter compared to 400 tonnes in the June 2018 quarter. Higher volumes of ore milled and increased ore grade contributed to production in the September 2018 quarter exceeding the June 2018 quarter. The June 2018 quarter was impacted by annual mill maintenance. In accordance with the Company's mine plan, continued uranium production is based on the processing of primary ore stockpiles, applying a declining grade strategy.

Production guidance remains unchanged for 2018 of between 1,600 to 2,000 tonnes of uranium oxide.

During the September 2018 quarter, progressive rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area continued. This included continued operation of water treatment, the transfer of tailings from the Tailings Storage Facility to Pit 3 and the backfill of waste material into Pit 1.

On 9 October 2018, ERA approved expenditure of $32 million to expand dredging capacity in order to complete rehabilitation activities within the regulatory timeframe. This additional dredging and tailings infrastructure will be commissioned in quarter 2, 2019 and support the existing transfer of tailings from the Tailings Storage Facility to Pit 3. This additional cost will be recorded in the 31 December 2018 rehabilitation provision.

The Ranger Project Area closure feasibility study continued during the quarter and is expected to be completed in late quarter 4, 2018.

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION

No evaluation or exploration expenditure was incurred for the September 2018 quarter, in line with the June 2018 quarter.

The Ranger 3 Deeps Exploration Decline remains under care and maintenance.

About Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) is one of the nation's largest uranium producers and Australia's longest continually operating uranium mine.

ERA provides clean energy to the world and, as a trusted partner, cares for people and country.

ERA has an excellent track record of reliably supplying customers. Uranium has been mined at Ranger for more than three decades. During that time, Ranger has produced in excess of 125,000 tonnes of uranium oxide.

ERA's Ranger mine is located eight kilometres east of Jabiru and 260 kilometres east of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory. ERA is a major employer in the Northern Territory and the Alligator Rivers Region.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Candice Sgroi

Rachel Storrs

Office: +61 8 8924 3514

Office: +61 (0) 3 9283 3628

Mobile: +61 476 807 502

Mobile: +61 (0) 417 401 018

Email: candice.sgroi@era.riotinto.com

Email: rachel.storrs@riotinto.com

Website: Twitter:

www.energyres.com.au

Follow @ERARangerMine on Twitter

Disclaimer

Energy Resources of Australia Limited published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 22:52:02 UTC
