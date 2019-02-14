Log in
Energy Services of America : Files Quarterly Report

02/14/2019 | 11:01am EST

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company ("C.J. Hughes") and Nitro Construction Services, Inc. ("Nitro"), announced the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  Energy Services earned revenues of $49.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  Net income available to common shareholders was $554,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  The Company had adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million ($0.15 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  The backlog at December 31, 2018 was $59.3 million

Below is a comparison of the Company's operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:




Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended




December 31,


December 31,




2018


2017













Revenue

$           49,114,139


$          32,547,603







Cost of revenues

45,279,294


30,572,149








Gross profit

3,834,845


1,975,454







Selling and administrative expenses

2,756,391


2,009,091


Income (loss) from operations

1,078,454


(33,637)







Other income (expense)





Interest income

41,522


132,281


Other nonoperating expense

(32,995)


(55,124)


Interest expense

(204,349)


(295,844)


Gain on sale of equipment

25,752


368,705




(170,070)


150,018








Income before income taxes

908,384


116,381








Income tax expense (benefit)

277,000


(32,119)








Net income

631,384


148,500








Dividends on preferred stock

77,250


77,250







Net income available to common shareholders

$                554,134


$                71,250








Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

14,135,900


14,239,836








Weighted average shares-diluted 

17,569,233


17,673,169


Earnings per share






available to common shareholders

$                   0.039


$                  0.005








Earnings per share-diluted






available to common shareholders

$                   0.032


$                  0.004

Total revenues increased by $16.6 million or 50.9% to $49.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $32.5 million for the same period in 2017.  Total gross profit increased by $1.8 million or 94.1% to $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $2.0 million for the same period in 2017. 

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement, "We are pleased with the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.  We are seeing a significant amount of pipeline bid opportunities at C.J. Hughes and Nitro secured a $5.0 million project in February."  Reynolds continued, "We are also very happy to announce that all the restructuring debt, which was financed five years ago, was paid off in early February 2019.  That will free up roughly $2.4 million in cash flow every year."        

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per common share with net income available to common shareholders:


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31, 2018


December 31, 2017


Unaudited


Unaudited





Net income available to




  common shareholders

$                 554,134


$                        71,250





Add: Income tax expense (benefit)

277,000


(32,119)





Add: Dividends on preferred stock

77,250


77,250





Add:  Interest expense

204,349


295,844





Less: Non-operating expense (income)

(34,279)


(445,862)





Add: Depreciation expense

1,022,367


1,049,688





Adjusted EBITDA

$              2,100,821


$                   1,016,051

Weighted average shares outstanding

14,135,900


14,239,836

Adjusted EBITDA per common share

$                       0.15


$                            0.07

Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-services-of-america-files-quarterly-report-300795969.html

SOURCE Energy Services of America Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
