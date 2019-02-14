|
Energy Services of America : Files Quarterly Report
02/14/2019 | 11:01am EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company ("C.J. Hughes") and Nitro Construction Services, Inc. ("Nitro"), announced the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Energy Services earned revenues of $49.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income available to common shareholders was $554,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company had adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million ($0.15 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The backlog at December 31, 2018 was $59.3 million.
Below is a comparison of the Company's operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Revenue
$ 49,114,139
$ 32,547,603
Cost of revenues
45,279,294
30,572,149
Gross profit
3,834,845
1,975,454
Selling and administrative expenses
2,756,391
2,009,091
Income (loss) from operations
1,078,454
(33,637)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
41,522
132,281
Other nonoperating expense
(32,995)
(55,124)
Interest expense
(204,349)
(295,844)
Gain on sale of equipment
25,752
368,705
(170,070)
150,018
Income before income taxes
908,384
116,381
Income tax expense (benefit)
277,000
(32,119)
Net income
631,384
148,500
Dividends on preferred stock
77,250
77,250
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 554,134
$ 71,250
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
14,135,900
14,239,836
Weighted average shares-diluted
17,569,233
17,673,169
Earnings per share
available to common shareholders
$ 0.039
$ 0.005
Earnings per share-diluted
available to common shareholders
$ 0.032
$ 0.004
Total revenues increased by $16.6 million or 50.9% to $49.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $32.5 million for the same period in 2017. Total gross profit increased by $1.8 million or 94.1% to $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $2.0 million for the same period in 2017.
Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement, "We are pleased with the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. We are seeing a significant amount of pipeline bid opportunities at C.J. Hughes and Nitro secured a $5.0 million project in February." Reynolds continued, "We are also very happy to announce that all the restructuring debt, which was financed five years ago, was paid off in early February 2019. That will free up roughly $2.4 million in cash flow every year."
Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per common share with net income available to common shareholders:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Unaudited
Unaudited
Net income available to
common shareholders
$ 554,134
$ 71,250
Add: Income tax expense (benefit)
277,000
(32,119)
Add: Dividends on preferred stock
77,250
77,250
Add: Interest expense
204,349
295,844
Less: Non-operating expense (income)
(34,279)
(445,862)
Add: Depreciation expense
1,022,367
1,049,688
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 2,100,821
$ 1,016,051
Weighted average shares outstanding
14,135,900
14,239,836
Adjusted EBITDA per common share
$ 0.15
$ 0.07
Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
