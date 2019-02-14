Energy Services of America : Files Quarterly Report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company ("C.J. Hughes") and Nitro Construction Services, Inc. ("Nitro"), announced the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Energy Services earned revenues of $49.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income available to common shareholders was $554,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company had adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million ($0.15 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The backlog at December 31, 2018 was $59.3 million.

Below is a comparison of the Company's operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2018

2017























Revenue $ 49,114,139

$ 32,547,603











Cost of revenues 45,279,294

30,572,149













Gross profit 3,834,845

1,975,454











Selling and administrative expenses 2,756,391

2,009,091

Income (loss) from operations 1,078,454

(33,637)











Other income (expense)







Interest income 41,522

132,281

Other nonoperating expense (32,995)

(55,124)

Interest expense (204,349)

(295,844)

Gain on sale of equipment 25,752

368,705





(170,070)

150,018













Income before income taxes 908,384

116,381













Income tax expense (benefit) 277,000

(32,119)













Net income 631,384

148,500













Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250











Net income available to common shareholders $ 554,134

$ 71,250













Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 14,135,900

14,239,836













Weighted average shares-diluted 17,569,233

17,673,169

Earnings per share









available to common shareholders $ 0.039

$ 0.005













Earnings per share-diluted









available to common shareholders $ 0.032

$ 0.004

Total revenues increased by $16.6 million or 50.9% to $49.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from $32.5 million for the same period in 2017. Total gross profit increased by $1.8 million or 94.1% to $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $2.0 million for the same period in 2017.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement, "We are pleased with the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. We are seeing a significant amount of pipeline bid opportunities at C.J. Hughes and Nitro secured a $5.0 million project in February." Reynolds continued, "We are also very happy to announce that all the restructuring debt, which was financed five years ago, was paid off in early February 2019. That will free up roughly $2.4 million in cash flow every year."

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per common share with net income available to common shareholders:



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Unaudited

Unaudited







Net income available to





common shareholders $ 554,134

$ 71,250







Add: Income tax expense (benefit) 277,000

(32,119)







Add: Dividends on preferred stock 77,250

77,250







Add: Interest expense 204,349

295,844







Less: Non-operating expense (income) (34,279)

(445,862)







Add: Depreciation expense 1,022,367

1,049,688







Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,100,821

$ 1,016,051 Weighted average shares outstanding 14,135,900

14,239,836 Adjusted EBITDA per common share $ 0.15

$ 0.07

