Energy Transfer Equity LP : Announces FERC Approval To Bring Rover Pipeline’s Burgettstown and Majorsville Laterals Into Service

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) announced today that Rover
Pipeline, LLC received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) to commence service on the Burgettstown and
Majorsville supply laterals effective immediately. FERC also approved
the associated compressor and metering stations. This latest approval
allows for 100 percent of the long-haul contractual commitments on Rover
to begin September 1, 2018.
Rover is a 713-mile natural gas pipeline that transports domestically
produced natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica production areas to
markets across the United States as well as to the Union Gas Dawn
Storage Hub in Ontario, Canada. When in full operation, Rover will
transport gas from processing plants in West Virginia, Eastern Ohio and
Western Pennsylvania for delivery to pipeline interconnects in West
Virginia and Eastern Ohio as well as to the Midwest Hub near Defiance,
Ohio, where up to 68 percent of the gas will be delivered for
distribution to markets across the U.S.
Rover received approval from FERC for the full 3.25 Bcf per day on June
1 of this year. Rover began service on the project on August 31, 2017.
Restoration activities along the full line are expected to be complete
by the end of the year.
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) is a master
limited partnership that owns and operates one of the largest and most
diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States.
Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins,
ETP’s operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate
and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas
liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling
assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets.
ETP’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:
ETE). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer Partners,
L.P. website at www.energytransfer.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may include certain statements concerning
expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as
defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a
variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors
that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s
control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are
discussed in ETP’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other documents filed
from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ETP
undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement to reflect new information or events.
