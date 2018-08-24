Energy Transfer Equity LP : Announces FERC Approval To Bring Rover Pipeline’s Burgettstown and Majorsville Laterals Into Service

Approval of the Burgettstown and Majorsville Laterals and Related Facilities Allows for 100 Percent In-Service of Long-Haul Commitments

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) announced today that Rover Pipeline, LLC received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to commence service on the Burgettstown and Majorsville supply laterals effective immediately. FERC also approved the associated compressor and metering stations. This latest approval allows for 100 percent of the long-haul contractual commitments on Rover to begin September 1, 2018.

Rover is a 713-mile natural gas pipeline that transports domestically produced natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica production areas to markets across the United States as well as to the Union Gas Dawn Storage Hub in Ontario, Canada. When in full operation, Rover will transport gas from processing plants in West Virginia, Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania for delivery to pipeline interconnects in West Virginia and Eastern Ohio as well as to the Midwest Hub near Defiance, Ohio, where up to 68 percent of the gas will be delivered for distribution to markets across the U.S.

Rover received approval from FERC for the full 3.25 Bcf per day on June 1 of this year. Rover began service on the project on August 31, 2017. Restoration activities along the full line are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE: ETP) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, ETP’s operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ETP’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE: ETE). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. website at www.energytransfer.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in ETP’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ETP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005788/en/