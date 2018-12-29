Energy Transfer LP : Announces Mariner East 2 Pipeline Is in Service

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) announced that effective today its Mariner
East 2 natural gas liquids (NGLs) pipeline is in service, available for
both interstate and intrastate service. The 350-mile NGL pipeline
transports domestically produced ethane, propane and butane east from
processing plants in Ohio across West Virginia and Pennsylvania to
Energy Transfer’s Marcus Hook Industrial Complex in Delaware County, PA,
where the NGLs are stored for distribution to local, domestic and
waterborne markets.
Mariner East 2 is part of Energy Transfer’s Mariner East system of
pipelines designed to provide much-needed NGL takeaway capacity for the
Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas in Eastern Ohio, West
Virginia and Western Pennsylvania. The Mariner East 2X pipeline, which
parallels Mariner East 2, is expected to be in service in late 2019. The
Mariner East system will provide both operational flexibility and
enhanced security of NGL supply from producing areas to key markets in
the region and beyond.
According to a 2015 economic impact study by EConsult Solutions, the
total impact from the construction of the Mariner East pipelines is
estimated to be more than $9.1 billion in Pennsylvania alone. When
complete, the projects will have provided more than 9,500 construction
jobs per year for six years, with associated earnings totaling more than
$2.7 billion.
About the Partnerships
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and
most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with
a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET
is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that
include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate
transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL)
and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL
fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET, through
its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., also owns Lake Charles
LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive
distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE:
SUN), and the general partner interests and 39.7 million common units
of USA Compression Partners, LP(NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit
the Energy Transfer website at www.energytransfer.com.
