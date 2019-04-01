Energy Transfer LP : Eyes Growth Opportunities in China's Growing Demand for Ethane and Liquid Natural Gas

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) announced today it is expanding its
presence in China to meet growing demand for ethane and liquid natural
gas products by opening an office in Beijing, the first office for
Energy Transfer outside the United States. This strategic move allows
Energy Transfer to better leverage the increasing business opportunities
in the exportation of much-needed energy products to the China and other
Asian markets, and to facilitate growth across Energy Transfer’s diverse
platform of assets.
Energy Transfer owns and operates one of the largest and most
diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a
strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. It is a
publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include
complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate
transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL)
and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL
fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets.
Energy Transfer’s Beijing office will support the marketing and sales of
energy products including liquefied natural gas, ethane, propane,
butane, natural gasoline and crude oil. Executives from Energy Transfer
and companies across China, along with local dignitaries, will attend an
opening reception tomorrow scheduled from 1700 hours to 1930 hours at
Beijing Park Hyatt, 2 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing
100022, China, in Beijing’s downtown business district.
Last year, Energy Transfer announced a joint venture with China-based
Satellite Petrochemical to facilitate the export of ethane to China.
Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Exports, LLC (Orbit) is currently constructing a
pipeline that will transport ethane from Energy Transfer’s Mont Belvieu
fractionation and storage facilities to a new ethane terminal adjacent
to Energy Transfer’s Nederland, Texas NGL facility. Approximately
150,000 barrels per day of ethane under a long-term, demand-based
agreement will be exported to Satellite’s ethane cracking facilities in
China.
On March 25, 2019, Energy Transfer announced it signed a Project
Framework Agreement with Shell US LNG, LLC to further develop a
large-scale LNG export facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Lake
Charles project is a 50/50 venture between Energy Transfer and Shell.
The project is proposed to convert Energy Transfer’s existing Lake
Charles LNG import and regasification terminal to an LNG export facility
with a liquefaction capacity of 16.45 million tonnes per annum for
export to customers in China and other global markets. The project is
fully permitted, uses existing infrastructure and benefits from abundant
natural gas supply and proximity to major pipeline infrastructure,
including Energy Transfer’s vast U.S. pipeline network.
“This is an exciting milestone in the history of our Partnership,” said
Mackie McCrea, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Energy Transfer.
“The deep value that China’s people have for developing relationships
based on mutual respect aligns with our core values. We see this office
as the foundation for developing successful relationships that will be
mutually beneficial for both the U.S. and the China energy markets.”
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include certain statements concerning
expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as
defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a
variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors
that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s
control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are
discussed in the Energy Transfer LP Annual Report on Form 10-K and other
documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Energy Transfer undertakes no obligation to update or revise
any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005866/en/