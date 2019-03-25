Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. : Announces 97% Final Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. (“ETO”) (formerly, Energy Transfer
Partners, L.P., and a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP (“ET”)) announced
today the final results of its previously announced offers to exchange
any and all validly tendered and accepted senior notes of each series
listed in the table below issued by ET (collectively, the “Existing ET
Notes”), for new notes to be issued by ETO and the related solicitations
of consents to amend the indenture governing the Existing ET Notes
(together, the “Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations”). As of 11:59
p.m., New York City time, on March 22, 2019 (the “Expiration Date”), and
as indicated in the table below, approximately $4.21 billion aggregate
principal amount, or approximately 97%, of Existing ET Notes had been
validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, such that the requisite
number of consents to adopt certain amendments to the indenture
governing the Existing ET Notes has been received.
The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of each
series of Existing ET Notes that were validly tendered and not validly
withdrawn as of the Expiration Date pursuant to the terms and conditions
of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. The final settlement
of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations is expected to take
place on or about March 25, 2019.
|
Title of Series of Existing ET Notes/CUSIP Number(s)
(Collectively, the “Existing ET Notes”)
|
|
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding
|
|
|
Tenders and Consents Received as of the Expiration Date
|
|
|
Percentage of Total Outstanding Principal Amount of such Series
of Existing ET Notes
|
7.500% Senior Notes due 2020 / 29273VAC4
|
|
|
$1,187,032,000
|
|
|
$1,128,540,000
|
|
|
95.1%
|
4.250% Senior Notes due 2023 / 29273VAG5
|
|
|
$1,000,000,000
|
|
|
$993,153,000
|
|
|
99.3%
|
5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 / 29273VAD2 / 29273VAE0
|
|
|
$1,150,000,000
|
|
|
$1,127,484,000
|
|
|
98.0%
|
5.500% Senior Notes due 2027 / 29273VAF7
|
|
|
$1,000,000,000
|
|
|
$955,955,000
|
|
|
95.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-229843) (the
“Registration Statement”) relating to the Exchange Offers and Consent
Solicitations was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) on February 25, 2019, amended by Amendment No. 1 to the
Registration Statement, filed with the SEC on March 7, 2019, and
declared effective by the SEC on March 20, 2019.
The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were made upon the terms
and subject to the conditions set forth in the prospectus dated as of
March 20, 2019 (the “Prospectus”), which forms a part of the
Registration Statement, and which contains the complete description of
the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent
Solicitations.
The Dealer Managers for the Exchange Offers and the Solicitation Agents
for the Consent Solicitations are:
|
Citigroup
388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor
New
York, New York 10013
Attn: Liability Management Group
Collect:
(212) 723-6106
Toll-Free: (800) 558-3745
|
|
|
J.P. Morgan
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
383 Madison Avenue
New York, New York 10179
Attention: Liability Management Group
Collect: (212) 834-3424
Toll-Free: (866) 834-4666
|
|
|
TD Securities
TD Securities (USA) LLC
31 West 52nd Street
New York, New York 10019
Attn: Liability Management Group
Toll-Free: (855) 495-9846
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Information Agent and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offers and
Consent Solicitations is:
|
Global Bondholder Services Corporation
65 Broadway,
Suite 404
New York, New York 10006
Banks and Brokers Call
Collect: (212) 430-3774
All Others Call Toll-Free: (866)
924-2200
|
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities described herein
and is also not a solicitation of the related consents. The Exchange
Offers and Consent Solicitations were made only pursuant to the terms of
the Prospectus and the other related materials.
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the
largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United
States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production
basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream,
intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil,
natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and
terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and
marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s general partner is
owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the
largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United
States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production
basins, ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations
that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and
interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas
liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling
assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets.
ET, through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., formerly
known as Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., also owns the general partner
interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common
units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and
39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC).
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements about the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations may be
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified
by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,”
“plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “estimates,” “goals,” “forecasts,”
“may,” “will” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking
statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and
are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are
outside the control of ETO, and a variety of risks that could cause
results to differ materially from those expected by management of ETO.
Important information about issues that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expected by management of ETO can be found
in ETO’s public periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual
Report on Form 10-K. ETO undertakes no obligation to update or revise
forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the
occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating
results over time.
