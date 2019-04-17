Energy Transfer : Operating, L.P. Announces Pricing of Series E Preferred Unit Offering

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. (formerly, Energy Transfer
Partners, L.P., and a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP) (“ETO”) today
announced it has priced an underwritten public offering of 28,000,000 of
its 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable
Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Series E Preferred Units”) at a price of
$25.00 per unit, resulting in total proceeds of $700 million. The
underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 4,200,000 additional
Series E Preferred Units.
Distributions on the Series E Preferred Units will accrue and be
cumulative from and including the date of original issue to, but
excluding, May 15, 2024, at a rate of 7.600% per annum of the stated
liquidation preference of $25.00. On and after May 15, 2024,
distributions on the Series E Preferred Units will accumulate at a
percentage of the $25.00 liquidation preference equal to an annual
floating rate of the three-month LIBOR, determined quarterly, plus a
spread of 5.161% per annum. The Series E Preferred Units are redeemable
at ETO’s option on or after May 15, 2024 at a redemption price of $25.00
per Series E Preferred Unit, plus an amount equal to all accumulated and
unpaid distributions thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption.
The offering of the Series E Preferred Units is expected to close on or
about April 25, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing
conditions.
ETO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay amounts
outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general
partnership purposes.
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Morgan Stanley & Co.
LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting
as underwriters of the offering. When available, copies of the
prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering may be
obtained by sending a request to:
|
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|
Incorporated
|
200 North College Street
|
NC1-004-03-43
|
Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-001
|
Attention: Prospectus Department
|
Telephone: 1-800-294-1322
|
Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com
|
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|
Attention: Prospectus Department
|
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor
|
New York, New York 10014
|
Telephone: 1-866-718-1649
|
Email: prospectus@morganstanley.com
|
|
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|
Attention: DCM Transaction Management
|
200 Vesey Street
|
New York, New York 10281
|
Telephone: 1-866-375-6829
|
|
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
|
608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000
|
Minneapolis, MN 55402
|
Attention: WFS Customer Service
|
Telephone: 1-800-645-3751
|
Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com
|
You may also obtain these documents for free when they are available by
visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”)
website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction
in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and
related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of
the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made
pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus
previously filed by ETO with the SEC.
Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the
largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United
States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production
basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream,
intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil,
natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and
terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and
marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s general partner is
owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).
Statements about the offering may be forward-looking statements as
defined under federal law. Forward-looking statements can be identified
by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,”
“plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “estimates,” “goals,” “forecasts,”
“may,” “will” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking
statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and
are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are
outside the control of ETO, and a variety of risks that could cause
results to differ materially from those expected by management of ETO.
Important information about issues that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expected by management of ETO can be found
in ETO’s public periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual
Report on Form 10-K. ETO undertakes no obligation to update or revise
forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the
occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating
results over time.
