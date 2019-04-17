Energy Transfer : Operating, L.P. Announces Pricing of Series E Preferred Unit Offering

Log in
04/17/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. (formerly, Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., and a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP) (“ETO”) today announced it has priced an underwritten public offering of 28,000,000 of its 7.600% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Series E Preferred Units”) at a price of $25.00 per unit, resulting in total proceeds of $700 million. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 4,200,000 additional Series E Preferred Units.

Distributions on the Series E Preferred Units will accrue and be cumulative from and including the date of original issue to, but excluding, May 15, 2024, at a rate of 7.600% per annum of the stated liquidation preference of $25.00. On and after May 15, 2024, distributions on the Series E Preferred Units will accumulate at a percentage of the $25.00 liquidation preference equal to an annual floating rate of the three-month LIBOR, determined quarterly, plus a spread of 5.161% per annum. The Series E Preferred Units are redeemable at ETO’s option on or after May 15, 2024 at a redemption price of $25.00 per Series E Preferred Unit, plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

The offering of the Series E Preferred Units is expected to close on or about April 25, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ETO intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as underwriters of the offering. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by sending a request to:

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

200 North College Street
NC1-004-03-43
Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-001
Attention: Prospectus Department
Telephone: 1-800-294-1322

Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com

 
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor
New York, New York 10014
Telephone: 1-866-718-1649

Email: prospectus@morganstanley.com

 
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
Attention: DCM Transaction Management
200 Vesey Street
New York, New York 10281
Telephone: 1-866-375-6829
 
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Attention: WFS Customer Service
Telephone: 1-800-645-3751

Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com

 

You may also obtain these documents for free when they are available by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus previously filed by ETO with the SEC.

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Statements about the offering may be forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “estimates,” “goals,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of ETO, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of ETO. Important information about issues that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by management of ETO can be found in ETO’s public periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. ETO undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.


