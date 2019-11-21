Log in
Energy Transfer Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of ET Investors

0
11/21/2019 | 02:09pm EST

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) alleging that Energy Transfer and certain executives violated the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased Energy Transfer stock between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019, and are interested in participating in the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff, are encouraged to submit your information at www.tenlaw.com/cases/ET. Investors may also email the firm to obtain information at shareholder@tenlaw.com or call (617) 531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT: WWW.TENLAW.COM/CASES/ET

Energy Transfer provides energy-related services in the U.S. and China, and owns and operates natural gas transportation pipelines and storage facilities. The lawsuit alleges that Energy Transfer misled its investors about its business, operational and compliance policies.

Specifically, it is alleged that Energy Transfer failed to disclose that its permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery or other improper conduct.

Investors who purchased ET securities between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019 are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at www.tenlaw.com/cases/ET. The class has not yet been certified. Investors who choose to take no action can remain an absent class member.

The Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-transfer-shareholder-alert-lawsuit-filed-on-behalf-of-et-investors-300963320.html

SOURCE Thornton Law Firm LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
