Energy Transfer, Shell Release Full Commercial Tender for LNG Project

By Stephen Nakrosis



Energy Transfer LP on Tuesday said a tender package has been sent to contractors to submit final bids for a proposed LNG liquefaction project it is developing with Shell US LNG, LLC.

Energy Transfer said the proposed project calls for the addition of 16.45 million tons per annum of LNG liquefaction capacity to Energy Transfer's Lake Charles, Louisiana LNG import facility.

Bids are expected to be received in the second quarter of next year.

The company said comprehensive commercial tender packages had been sent to engineering, procurement and construction contractors.

Shell US LNG, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA).

