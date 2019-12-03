Log in
Energy Transfer, Shell Release Full Commercial Tender for LNG Project

12/03/2019 | 04:45pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Energy Transfer LP on Tuesday said a tender package has been sent to contractors to submit final bids for a proposed LNG liquefaction project it is developing with Shell US LNG, LLC.

Energy Transfer said the proposed project calls for the addition of 16.45 million tons per annum of LNG liquefaction capacity to Energy Transfer's Lake Charles, Louisiana LNG import facility.

Bids are expected to be received in the second quarter of next year.

The company said comprehensive commercial tender packages had been sent to engineering, procurement and construction contractors.

Shell US LNG, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA).

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY TRANSFER LP -1.98% 11.4 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -1.80% 25.405 Delayed Quote.0.84%
WTI 0.30% 56.21 Delayed Quote.22.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 54 587 M
EBIT 2019 7 558 M
Net income 2019 3 614 M
Debt 2019 48 044 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 8,33x
P/E ratio 2020 7,46x
EV / Sales2019 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 30 552 M
Chart ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Duration : Period :
Energy Transfer LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,05  $
Last Close Price 11,63  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelcy L. Warren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. McReynolds President & Director
Marshall S. McCrea Director, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Thomas E. Long Group Chief Financial Officer
Matthew S. Ramsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-10.60%30 552
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-19.63%4 435
TC PIPELINES, LP16.97%2 679
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-52.40%2 428
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.30%962
CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-11.06%923
