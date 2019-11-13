Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Energy Transfer LP Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Energy Transfer LP (“Energy Transfer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ET) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 12, 2019, The Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer’s Mariner East project was under FBI investigation related to permits issued by Pennsylvania.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.81, or nearly 7%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $11.16 per share on November 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

