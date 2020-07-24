Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Energy Transfer LP    ET

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

(ET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ET) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Energy Transfer investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/energy-transfer-lp/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On July 6, 2020, news sources stated that a federal district court had ordered Energy Transfer's Dakota Access pipeline to shut down by August 5th, claiming that the pipeline, which has been operating for three years, needs further environmental review.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.87 or over 12%, to close at $6.17 per share on July 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Energy Transfer should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ENERGY TRANSFER LP
11:02aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
07/23THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Energy Transfer LP..
BU
07/23Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Energy Transfer LP ..
BU
07/23INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/22ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Operating, L.P. Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D..
BU
07/21Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Energy Trans..
PR
07/15Native American tribes to oppose temporary Dakota Access oil line stay order ..
RE
07/14DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE CAN KEEP RUNN : U.S. court
RE
07/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51 389 M - -
Net income 2020 2 592 M - -
Net Debt 2020 51 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,92x
Yield 2020 18,4%
Capitalization 17 836 M 17 836 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 812
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Duration : Period :
Energy Transfer LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,30 $
Last Close Price 6,62 $
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelcy L. Warren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marshall S. McCrea President, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Matthew S. Ramsey Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas E. Long Director & Group Chief Financial Officer
John W. McReynolds Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-48.40%17 836
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-29.12%4 103
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-47.98%2 654
TC PIPELINES, LP-25.44%2 249
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED17.38%1 235
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION-70.03%222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group