ENERGY TRANSFER LP

ENERGY TRANSFER LP

(ET)
  Report  
News 
News

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Energy Transfer LP and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
11/25/2019 | 12:31pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Energy Transfer LP (“Energy Transfer” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ET) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Energy Transfer engaged in bribery and other improper conduct to secure permits for the Mariner East pipeline project. This activity put the Company and its employees at risk of government and regulatory action. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Energy Transfer, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 54 933 M
EBIT 2019 7 611 M
Net income 2019 3 667 M
Debt 2019 48 044 M
Yield 2019 10,2%
P/E ratio 2019 8,46x
P/E ratio 2020 7,52x
EV / Sales2019 1,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 31 340 M
Chart ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Duration : Period :
Energy Transfer LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,16  $
Last Close Price 11,93  $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelcy L. Warren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. McReynolds President & Director
Marshall S. McCrea Director, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Thomas E. Long Group Chief Financial Officer
Matthew S. Ramsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-9.69%31 340
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-16.76%4 594
TC PIPELINES, LP23.51%2 829
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-50.70%2 514
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.28%995
CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-14.56%887
