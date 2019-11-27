Log in
INVESTOR ALERT - Energy Transfer LP (ET) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2020

11/27/2019 | 10:01am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer or "the Company") (NYSE: ET) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Energy Transfer securities between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/et.     

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Energy Transfer's permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct; (2) the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that the Energy Transfer and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action; and (3) as a result, Energy Transfer's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/et or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Energy Transfer you have until January 21, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---energy-transfer-lp-et---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-january-21-2020-300964265.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
