Energy Transfer LP

News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Energy Transfer LP Investors

11/13/2019 | 06:50pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Energy Transfer LP (“Energy Transfer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ET) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 12, 2019, The Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer’s Mariner East project was under FBI investigation related to permits issued by Pennsylvania.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.81, or nearly 7%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $11.16 per share on November 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Energy Transfer securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at 215-638-4847, toll-free at 888-638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
