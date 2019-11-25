Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Energy Transfer LP (ET) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

0
11/25/2019 | 08:11pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 25, 2017 and November 11, 2019. Energy Transfer provides energy-related services in the United States and China. One of its projects includes the Mariner East pipeline, a multibillion-dollar pipeline project to carry highly volatile natural gas liquids across Pennsylvania.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Energy Transfer's misconduct, click here.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Accused of Bribery

According to the complaint, in February 2017, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved water-crossing and sedimentation permits for the Mariner East 2 pipeline, which was believed to be the final regulatory hurdle to begin construction of the pipeline. What Energy Transfer's investors didn't know, however, was that Energy Transfer's permits were secured via bribery and other improper conduct. This wrongdoing became public knowledge on November 12, 2019, when the Associated Press reported that Energy Transfer's Mariner East pipeline project was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation relating to "the permitting of the pipeline, whether [Pennsylvania Governor Tom] Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return." On this news, Energy Transfer stock fell almost 7% to close at $11.16.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 54 933 M
EBIT 2019 7 611 M
Net income 2019 3 667 M
Debt 2019 48 044 M
Yield 2019 9,91%
P/E ratio 2019 8,72x
P/E ratio 2020 7,76x
EV / Sales2019 1,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 32 312 M
Chart ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Duration : Period :
Energy Transfer LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGY TRANSFER LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,26  $
Last Close Price 12,30  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelcy L. Warren Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John W. McReynolds President & Director
Marshall S. McCrea Director, Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Thomas E. Long Group Chief Financial Officer
Matthew S. Ramsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-9.69%31 340
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP-16.76%4 594
TC PIPELINES, LP23.51%2 829
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-50.70%2 514
SINOPEC KANTONS HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.28%995
CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP-14.56%887
