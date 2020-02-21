Sunoco LP : Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Log in
02/21/2020 | 02:01pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (the "Partnership") on February 21, 2020, filed operational and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at www.SunocoLP.com under "SEC Filings," as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Sunoco LP logo

Sunoco LP unitholders may also request a printed copy of the report, which contains the Partnership's audited financial statements, free of charge by emailing IR@SunocoLP.com or by completing the request form on the Investor Relations website.

K-1 tax information for Sunoco LP unitholders will be mailed in mid-March and will also be available online. Visit the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at www.SunocoLP.com under "Tax Information" to receive an email notification when tax year 2019 information is available or to sign up to receive your K-1 electronically.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Contacts

Investors:

Scott Grischow, Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasury
(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

Derek Rabe, CFA, Manager – Investor Relations, Growth and Strategy
(214) 840-5553, derek.rabe@sunoco.com

Media:

Alexis Daniel, Manager – Communications
(214) 981-0739, alexis.daniel@sunoco.com  

SOURCE Sunoco LP


© PRNewswire 2020
