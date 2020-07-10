EnerSpar : Annual 2019 Management's Discussion and Analysis

EnerSpar Corp.

(Formerly Walmer Capital Corp.)

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the Year ended December 31, 2019



Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Dated June 15, 2020

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A")

of the financial condition and results of operations of EnerSpar Corp. (formerly Walmer Capital Corp.) ("ENER ", "EnerSpar" or the "Company") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the year ended December 31, 2019.

This MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31. 2019 together with the notes thereto dated June 15, 2020. All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Information contained herein is presented as at June 15, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

This MD&A, except for historical information, may contain "forward looking statements" that reflect EnerSpar's current expectations andprojections about future results. When used in this MD&A, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "consider", "anticipate", "expect", "objective", "potential", "forecast", "believe", "project", "plan" and similar expressions or variations of such words. Forward-looking statements are, by their very nature, not guarantees of EnerSpar's future operational or financial performance and these statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual level of activity, results, prospects and performance to differ materially from any future levels of activity, results, prospects and performance expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Although EnerSpar believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements and there are no guarantees that any of EnerSpar's projects will otherwise prove to be economic.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties referred to elsewhere in this MD&A, actual events may differ materially fromcurrent expectations. EnerSpar disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Description of Business

EnerSpar (formerly Walmer Capital Corp., originally a Capital Pool Corporation), acquired a 100% interest in the Johan Beetz Feldspar Property from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (the "Vendor") as its qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") in consideration of an initial payment of $100,000, the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 and a gross metal royalty of 2.5% payable to the Vendor.

The Johan Beetz Feldspar Property is made up of Mining Claims 2432487, 2432488, 2461222, 2461223, 2499379, 251607, 251608 and 251609, Johan Beetz/Iles de Mingan 03 township, Quebec, NTS 12L/07 Canada within the northeastern part of the Gulf of the St. Lawrence also known as the Cote Nord region of Quebec.

EnerSpar Corp. changed its name from Walmer Capital Corp. as of March 30, 2017 and became a Tier 2 mining issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange upon completion of the Transaction and satisfaction of the requirements of the Exchange as of that date. Theshares are also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the symbol 5E0.

EnerSpar paid a finder's fee in the amount of 400,000 common shares of ENER to the Property Finder, an arm's length party to EnerSpar, with respect to the Transaction.

EnerSpar is carrying on the business of exploring and developing the Johan Beetz Feldspar Property in accordance with the recommendations of the NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report prepared by Mr. Bill McGuinty P. Geo. Dated February 21, 2017 and filed March 22, 2017 on SEDAR which the reader is encouraged to review.

On April 8, 2019 EnerSpar entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the "Agreement") with Mindfull Capital Inc. ("Mindfull") an organic and functional food & beverage company to undertake a plan of arrangement whereby EnerSpar will spin out its existing assets into a wholly owned subsidiary and acquire all of the outstanding shares of Mindfull subject to all regulatory and shareholder approvals. As part of the plan of arrangement the shares of the wholly owned subsidiary will be distributed, by way of a dividend in kind, to the existing shareholders of EnerSpar.

On August 6, 2019 an Amending Agreement to the Agreement was signed, which extended the closing of the transaction to no later thanNovember 15, 2019 with the expectation that the closing would occur by September 30, 2019 (an event which did not occur).

On November 29, 2019 EnerSpar entered into a Second Amending Agreement with MindFull in connection with the Agreement previously entered into on April 16, 2019, and as amended on August 6, 2019. Under the terms of the Second amending Agreement the deadline for closing of the business combination transaction was extended to February 28, 2020. As consideration for extending the closing date, Mindfull agreed to pay EnerSpar $15,000 per month commencing November 2010 and ending February 2020 when the business combination was to close.

On February 20, 2020 EnerSpar entered into a Third Amending Agremeent with Mindfull, which extended the deadline for closing of the business combination to June 30, 2020 (see Press Release dated February 26, 2020). Under the terms of this agreement Mindfull agreed to continue paying EnerSpar $15,000 per month until closing of the business combination.

As of June 15, 2020 Mindfull has not made any attempt to schedule the closing of the proposed business combination by June 30,2020 as required by the Third Amending Agreement. Due to Mindfull's perceived inaction to close the business combination by June 30,