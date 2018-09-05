EnerTeck Announces Assignment of Its Australian Distributorship to Diesel-E Pty Ltd

Stafford, TX, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- EnerTeck Corporation (OTC: ETCK) (the "Company” or “EnerTeck") announced today that Diesel-E Pty Ltd (“DE”), has given EnerTeck an initial order for 1,100 gallons of EnerBurn® to commence its relationship with the Company. DE acquired from EnerGreen Technologies Pty Ltd (“EGT”) all EGT’s rights and interests to the Australian distributorship for ETCK’s products.



Tony Hartin, Managing Director of Diesel-E Pty Ltd had this to say about the assignment of the distribution rights: “Diesel-E Pty LTD is pleased to announce that effective the 25th July 2018, it has been assigned the Distribution Agreement held by EnerGreen Technologies Pty Ltd (EGT).

“Diesel-E Pty Ltd has had a close working relationship with the Management of EGT for the last 3 years and would like to express its appreciation for the support and assistance given to date. The opportunity now exists to more fully leverage current opportunities, increase marketing investment across Australia and to more broadly engage with prospective customers requiring immediate solutions for their diesel fleets.

“Diesel-E Pty Ltd is excited to be working directly with EnerTeck to accelerate growth for both companies in this important market, now and into the future.”

Gary Aman, President of EnerTeck, stated, "We are pleased to have a fuel solutions provider such as Diesel-E embrace our flagship diesel fuel product, EnerBurn®, to create an emissions friendly fuel to provide on their fuel platform. Diesel-E will be a valuable fuel and emissions efficiency product for both Diesel-E Pty Ltd. and Australian businesses who consume large amounts of diesel fuel."

About EnerTeck Corporation

EnerTeck Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EnerTeck Chemical Corp., specializes in the manufacture, sale and marketing of diesel fuel performance improvement catalysts and emission reduction technologies. The primary benefits of EnerTeck’s flagship product, EnerBurn®, are increased fuel efficiency, substantial reduction in emissions and prolonged engine life. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Company's President, Gary Aman, at (281) 240-1787, by email at gaman@enerteck.net or by visiting the company’s website www.enerteckchemical.com

About Diesel-E Pty Ltd (Australia)

Diesel-E Pty Ltd is a fuel supplier in Australia providing fuel, fuel management and fuel logistics services in the Australian market. Diesel-E is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hartin Enterprises Ltd. Diesel-E, the company’s main product is a diesel fuel, with the EnerBurn® diesel fuel catalyst pre-mixed in the fuel, whose primary benefits are increased fuel efficiency, lower emissions and prolonged engine life.

