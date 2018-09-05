Log in
EnerTeck Announces Assignment of Its Australian Distributorship to Diesel-E Pty Ltd

09/05/2018 | 06:51pm CEST

Stafford, TX, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- EnerTeck Corporation (OTC: ETCK) (the "Company” or “EnerTeck") announced today that Diesel-E Pty Ltd (“DE”), has given EnerTeck an initial order for 1,100 gallons of EnerBurn® to commence its relationship with the Company.  DE acquired from EnerGreen Technologies Pty Ltd (“EGT”) all EGT’s rights and interests to the Australian distributorship for ETCK’s products.  

Tony Hartin, Managing Director of Diesel-E Pty Ltd had this to say about the assignment of the distribution rights: “Diesel-E Pty LTD is pleased to announce that effective the 25th July 2018, it has been assigned the Distribution Agreement held by EnerGreen Technologies Pty Ltd (EGT).

“Diesel-E Pty Ltd has had a close working relationship with the Management of EGT for the last 3 years and would like to express its appreciation for the support and assistance given to date.  The opportunity now exists to more fully leverage current opportunities, increase marketing investment across Australia and to more broadly engage with prospective customers requiring immediate solutions for their diesel fleets.

“Diesel-E Pty Ltd is excited to be working directly with EnerTeck to accelerate growth for both companies in this important market, now and into the future.”

 Gary Aman, President of EnerTeck, stated, "We are pleased to have a fuel solutions provider such as Diesel-E embrace our flagship diesel fuel product, EnerBurn®, to create an emissions friendly fuel to provide on their fuel platform.  Diesel-E will be a valuable fuel and emissions efficiency product for both Diesel-E Pty Ltd. and Australian businesses who consume large amounts of diesel fuel."

 About EnerTeck Corporation

EnerTeck Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EnerTeck Chemical Corp., specializes in the manufacture, sale and marketing of diesel fuel performance improvement catalysts and emission reduction technologies. The primary benefits of EnerTeck’s flagship product, EnerBurn®, are increased fuel efficiency, substantial reduction in emissions and prolonged engine life. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Company's President, Gary Aman, at (281) 240-1787, by email at gaman@enerteck.net or by visiting the company’s website www.enerteckchemical.com

 About Diesel-E Pty Ltd (Australia)

Diesel-E Pty Ltd is a fuel supplier in Australia providing fuel, fuel management and fuel logistics services in the Australian market. Diesel-E is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hartin Enterprises Ltd. Diesel-E, the company’s main product is a diesel fuel, with the EnerBurn® diesel fuel catalyst pre-mixed in the fuel, whose primary benefits are increased fuel efficiency, lower emissions and prolonged engine life.

 With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plans”, and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.  Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.  Such factors include, among other things, general economic conditions; cyclical factors affecting our industry; lack of growth in our industry; our ability to comply with government regulations; a failure to manage our business effectively; our ability to sell products at profitable yet competitive prices; and other risks and factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


EnerTeck Corporation  

Gary Aman

281-224-8828

gaman@enerteck.net

1536082841735_5b8ea5449ca3710004fed08c_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
