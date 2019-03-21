Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Enertronica SpA    ENT   IT0004887409

ENERTRONICA SPA

(ENT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elettronica Santerno: new 160 MW contract in Latin America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

Enertronica S.p.A. ('Enertronica' or 'The Company'), Italian company operating in the industry of renewables, energy saving, engineering and manufacturing of electro-mechanical systems, announces that its subsidiary, Elettronica Santerno, has signed an MOU for supply of 160 MW PV inverters in Colombia.

The contract, signed with one of the main utility companies operating in the country, has a value of USD 8 million and represents the first confirmed order for 2020/2021. The contract includes supply of the new Skid 8000 product, particularly optimized for high altitude applications.
With this additional supply contract, Latin America is confirmed as one of the most highly interesting geographical areas for Elettronica Santerno.

Disclaimer

Enertronica S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 01:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERTRONICA SPA
09:10pELETTRONICA SANTERNO : new 160 MW contract in Latin America
PU
01/14ENERTRONICA : Elettronica Santerno signs a contract for the supply of 60 MW in J..
PU
01/12ENERTRONICA : Santerno signs a new contract for the supply of 39 MW in Vietnam f..
PU
01/12ENERTRONICA : signs a revamping contract with an innovative formula with the Pla..
PU
2018ENERTRONICA : secures 200 MW inverter order from Spain, obtains financing for pr..
AQ
2018ENERTRONICA : acquires Tecnobus to enter Electric Mobility sector
PU
2017ELETTRONICA SANTERNO : new contract in Brasil for 300 MW for an equivalent of 15..
PU
2017ELETTRONICA SANTERNO : new contract in Chile for 100 MW
PU
2017ENERTRONICA : Elettronica Santerno signs two new contracts in Panama for over 20..
PU
2017ENERTRONICA : signed contract for construction of photovoltaic plant in Panama
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 104 M
EBIT 2017 1,60 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 12,5 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 10,9 M
Chart ENERTRONICA SPA
Duration : Period :
Enertronica SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERTRONICA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vito Nardi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Passeretti Finance Director
Cesare Giovanni Vecchio Non-Executive Director
Ignazio Carbone Independent Director
Francesco Nardi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERTRONICA SPA-0.71%12
FIRST SOLAR, INC.31.08%5 837
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO LTD88.46%4 067
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC11.79%1 854
SUNRUN INC36.36%1 691
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.31.25%1 431
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.