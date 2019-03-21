Elettronica Santerno: new 160 MW contract in Latin America

Enertronica S.p.A. ('Enertronica' or 'The Company'), Italian company operating in the industry of renewables, energy saving, engineering and manufacturing of electro-mechanical systems, announces that its subsidiary, Elettronica Santerno, has signed an MOU for supply of 160 MW PV inverters in Colombia.

The contract, signed with one of the main utility companies operating in the country, has a value of USD 8 million and represents the first confirmed order for 2020/2021. The contract includes supply of the new Skid 8000 product, particularly optimized for high altitude applications.

With this additional supply contract, Latin America is confirmed as one of the most highly interesting geographical areas for Elettronica Santerno.