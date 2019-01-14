Log in
Enertronica : Elettronica Santerno signs a contract for the supply of 60 MW in Jordan for 2 million euros

Elettronica Santerno signed a contract for supply of photovoltaic inverters to be installed in a 60 MW plant in Jordan, one of the largest of the region. Santerno will supply its central inverters TG1800 1500V, about € 2 million, in 2019. The agreement includes the supply of additional services such as training, supervision, assistance and maintenance to be executed on site during installation and in the following years.

The contract was signed with Sterling & Wilson, one of the largest international EPCs, and confirms the ability of Elettronica Santerno to meet all its customers' technical requirements, even the most demanding and structured and provide outstanding, high-quality products. Santerno is further consolidating its presence in the Middle East and particularly in Jordan, a country characterized by a huge growth program in the renewable energy sector. Since the beginning of this year Elettronica Santerno has already signed binding contracts in the photovoltaic sector for over 100 MW, differentiating both customers and countries of interest. Such achievements are aligned with the company's commercial development plan, aiming to replicate the results achieved in 2018 when a total 800MW contracts were signed.

Enertronica S.p.A. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 104 M
EBIT 2017 1,60 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 12,5 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 11,9 M
Chart ENERTRONICA SPA
Duration : Period :
Enertronica SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vito Nardi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Passeretti Finance Director
Cesare Giovanni Vecchio Non-Executive Director
Ignazio Carbone Independent Director
Francesco Nardi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERTRONICA SPA7.86%12
FIRST SOLAR, INC.11.88%4 922
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC3.70%1 622
SUNRUN INC6.98%1 283
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.4.17%1 121
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.23.15%1 007
