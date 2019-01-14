Enertronica : Elettronica Santerno signs a contract for the supply of 60 MW in Jordan for 2 million euros

Elettronica Santerno signed a contract for supply of photovoltaic inverters to be installed in a 60 MW plant in Jordan, one of the largest of the region. Santerno will supply its central inverters TG1800 1500V, about € 2 million, in 2019. The agreement includes the supply of additional services such as training, supervision, assistance and maintenance to be executed on site during installation and in the following years.

The contract was signed with Sterling & Wilson, one of the largest international EPCs, and confirms the ability of Elettronica Santerno to meet all its customers' technical requirements, even the most demanding and structured and provide outstanding, high-quality products. Santerno is further consolidating its presence in the Middle East and particularly in Jordan, a country characterized by a huge growth program in the renewable energy sector. Since the beginning of this year Elettronica Santerno has already signed binding contracts in the photovoltaic sector for over 100 MW, differentiating both customers and countries of interest. Such achievements are aligned with the company's commercial development plan, aiming to replicate the results achieved in 2018 when a total 800MW contracts were signed.