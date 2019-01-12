Log in
ENERTRONICA SPA
01/11
1.51 EUR   +3.78%
Enertronica : Santerno signs a new contract for the supply of 39 MW in Vietnam for 1,5 million Euro

01/12/2019 | 03:29am EST

Elettronica Santerno, through its subsidiary Santerno Asia, has signed a contract with the EPC company - Nova Energy for the supply of conversion systems, control and monitoring systems for 39 MW photovoltaic plant. The plant will be supplied with products with the highest power density ever made by Elettronica Santerno: Sunway Skid 8000 and Sunway Skid 4000. The increased power density, which with these products reaches 8 MW, will increase the economic competitiveness of Santerno, as it allows for a considerable reduction in installation time.

The products will be assembled in Italy, integrating inverters, transformers, medium voltage panels, which are necessary to construct the Sunway Skid and will then be sent on site for the final installation. The supply, of EUR 1.5 million, will be completed in the first semester of 2019. This contract is part of the framework agreement for the supply of PV conversion systems in the countries of South East Asia that Santerno has stipulated with Nova Energy in 2018.

The contract is of particular relevance as it demonstrates Santerno's ability to operate with strong growth potential in an extremely competitive market. More importantly, this progress is well-aligned with the activities of the newly established branch in Singapore and an important step within the Group's new business plan objectives, which envisage a strong focus on product development and a particular focus on growth in international markets.

Disclaimer

Enertronica S.p.A. published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 08:28:07 UTC
