ENERTRONICA SPA

ENERTRONICA SPA (ENT)
  Report  
01/11
1.51 EUR   +3.78%
Enertronica : signs a revamping contract with an innovative formula with the Platina group

01/12/2019

Enertronica, Italian company operating in the industry of renewables, energy saving, engineering and manufacturing of electro-mechanical systems, has signed a contract for the supply of 10MW of inverters with the Platina Energy Partners LLP group. In addition to the supply of inverters, the contract also provides an innovative formula accompanied by payment deferred over 5 years, maintenance services and availability guarantees. With this type of contract, the customer dilutes the financial impact of the extraordinary maintenance over time, benefits from scheduled maintenance and has a 5-year guarantee of a high level operation.

The agreement is part of the Group's new business model, which envisions a greater focus on high value-added services as well as constructions of established relationships with its customers.
This agreement is of particular importance, not only for the relevance of the single commercial opportunity, but above all because it offers the market a new way of providing services relative to extraordinary maintenance interventions.

Platina is a company independent of the European Investment Fund founded in 2002. It focuses on infrastructure projects in the renewable energy sector, mainly wind and solar plants through Platina Energy Partners, as well as private equity investments in small and medium-sized businesses through Platina Equity Solutions

Disclaimer

Enertronica S.p.A. published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 08:28:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 104 M
EBIT 2017 1,60 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 12,5 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 11,9 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vito Nardi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Passeretti Finance Director
Cesare Giovanni Vecchio Non-Executive Director
Ignazio Carbone Independent Director
Francesco Nardi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERTRONICA SPA7.86%12
FIRST SOLAR, INC.11.88%4 922
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC2.54%1 622
SUNRUN INC5.69%1 283
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.4.17%1 121
CANADIAN SOLAR INC.23.15%1 007
