ENFORCER GOLD CORP

(VEIN)
Enforcer Gold Announces Completion of 3:1 Share Consolidation

07/25/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Enforcer Gold Corp. (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N071) ("Enforcer" or the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") on the basis of three (3) pre-Consolidation common shares (the "Shares") for one (1) post-Consolidation Share as previously announced on June 20, 2019. Post-Consolidation, the Company shall have approximately 7,182,078 shares issued and outstanding. The common shares of the Company reflecting the Consolidation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of July 26, 2019.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. For further information, please visit www.enforcergold.com or contact:

Steve Dunn, President & CEO
T: (416) 361-2827
E: contact@enforcergold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to completion of a share consolidation, the ability to raise the funds to finance its ongoing business activities including the acquisition of mineral projects and the exploration and development of its projects. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Enforcer Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46544


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Dunn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fiona Fitzmaurice Chief Financial Officer
David Hladky Independent Director
Christian Scovenna Independent Director & VP-Corporate Development
Edward Milewski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENFORCER GOLD CORP0.00%1
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD58.23%15 965
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 226
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 903
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED106.32%3 857
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.3.26%3 435
