ENGAGEMENT LABS INC

ENGAGEMENT LABS INC

(EL)
Engagement Labs : Amazon and Nike Retain Social Influence Leadership in a Strong Category

11/21/2019 | 06:42pm EST

NEW YORK, NY (November 19, 2019) - Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL), an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 companies, has released its TotalSocial® ranking of the top retail brands in the U.S. based on social influence.

Retail is a highly social category, with many brands performing above average in driving online and offline consumer conversations, which makes the continued dominance of Amazon and Nike in the US marketplace impressive.

Amazon retains the first place spot with a score of 67.1, while Nike remains in second place at 65, despite a turbulent year that had sharp drops in the brand's 'net sentiment' in social media, as a result of two controversies Engagement Labs has previously reported on related to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Amazon dominates consumer conversations and is the focus of more consumer talk than any other retail brand. Amazon has consistently performed better than average both online and offline, earning the 'Conversation Commander' status. In a landmark study, Engagement Labs proved that conversations about brands, on average, drive 19 percent of U.S. consumer purchases.

Meanwhile, Kohl's has moved up to fourth place from seventh, at 60.8, and Costco and Old Navy have joined the list at ninth and 10th, respectively. Victoria's Secret had the most precipitous drop, falling to 12th from fifth just one year ago, consistent with widespread reports of business difficulties, as we and others have reported recently.

'Published analytics by Engagement Labs have proven that stronger performance on TotalSocial metrics are linked to business growth, which is why businesses from Victoria's Secret to Amazon should be focused on improving TotalSocial scores,' said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. 'Amazon may be the hands-down leader for social influence in retail, but there are plenty of opportunities for other businesses to improve,' Mr. Keller said.

Last year, Engagement Labs published a report, 'How to Beat Amazon,' which provides a guide to brands on improving TotalSocial performance.

To learn more about Engagement Labs and how to increase your brand's word of mouth in real life and online, reach out at: totalsocial@engagementlabs.com.

INSET: Nike TotalSocial Online and Offline Sentiment Scores

###

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

About TotalSocial®

TotalSocial® is a premier data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI and strategies to grow revenue. Fueled by actionable online and offline data, TotalSocial is the only platform that encompasses and listens to the entire social ecosystem. TotalSocial offers unique, proprietary data about brands, its industry and competitors. With cutting-edge diagnostics, patent-pending predictive analytics and machine learning, TotalSocial identifies business opportunities and provides recommendations and a roadmap to grow revenue and achieve business and marketing goals.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc, VP of Marketing
Engagement Labs
732-846-6800
vanessa.lontoc@engagementlabs.com

Disclaimer

Engagement Labs Inc. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Keller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Brown President & Chief Revenue Officer
G. Scott Paterson Chairman
Gilbert Boyer Chief Financial Officer
Cedric de Saint Leger Chief Technology Officer
