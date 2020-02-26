Log in
Engagement Labs : Signs Its First Multinational Ready-to-Drink Juice Brand New TotalSocial® Contract

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

Engagement Contract Valued at CAD $112,200

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce progress with its growth strategy with the signing of a key new client in the fruit-based beverage industry. The Company has secured a contract with one of the leading multinational ready-to-drink juice brands to utilize TotalSocial® as its proprietary data and analytics platform for social intelligence. The total value of the contract is CAD $112,200.

(PRNewsfoto/Engagement Labs)

"We are very pleased and excited to add our first leading producer and marketer of branded fruit juices to our roster of clients," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "The global market for juice continues to expand and expected to keep growing. We are also increasingly seeing many beverage companies trust and rely on our TotalSocial offering."

"With the rising need to gain competitive advantage in the beverage market, we believe that this contract can grow in size as we build a stronger relationship with this brand," said Steven Brown, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs.

About Engagement Labs
Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:
Vanessa Lontoc / Ed Keller, CEO
Engagement Labs
vanessa.lontoc@engagementlabs.com / ed.keller@engagementlabs.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engagement-labs-signs-its-first-multinational-ready-to-drink-juice-brand-new-totalsocial-contract-301011188.html

SOURCE Engagement Labs


© PRNewswire 2020
