Nintendo Excels in Talkworthy Marketing: The Only Brand to Rank in Top 10 Both Online and Offline Ranker from Engagement Labs

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintendo stands out among 600+ brands as the only one to place in the top 10 both offline and online. Nintendo moved from third to second place for the most talkworthy marketing campaigns online, while Nintendo Switch ranked number 9 for offline brand sharing. Driving the brand's charge to the top of 2019 were its kickoff marketing of Animal Crossing, successful sales of video games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Sword, to eSports tournaments and events.

PlayStation, the video game console, and AARP, the advocacy organization for the 50+ population, grabbed the top spots of the brands most successful in driving consumer conversations with advertising and marketing. PlayStation bested in social sway for online (via social media) and AARP for the role of paid and owned media in driving offline buzz (primarily via face-to-face conversations). The brands surpassed more than 600 brands to take the first positions of Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® system in this year's TotalSocial Brand Awards series in the Most Talkworthy Marketing category.

Advertising and marketing is a great conversation starter. It reminds people why they like the brand, or what is new and worth checking, thus providing a trigger for conversations and recommendations. Media/marketing plays a significant role in driving conversation, which in turns play a crucial role in the decision-making process, driving an estimated 19 percent of purchases, according to Engagement Labs' analytics published in the MIT Sloan Management Review. About half that impact comes from offline conversation and the other half from social media, making it important for brands to master both.

2019

Rank Most Talkworthy Marketing

by Brands ONLINE Rank Change

vs 2018 1 PlayStation - 2 Nintendo +1 3 Xbox +1 4 Pokémon +1 5 Betty Crocker +2 6 Pillsbury +4 7 Mattel +132 8 Wendy's +3 9 Lego -1 10 Nike +2 Source: Engagement Labs TotalSocial®. Based on brands with the

highest brand sharing scores online in 2019.

2019

Rank Most Talkworthy Marketing

by Brands OFFLINE Rank Change

vs 2018 1 AARP +6 2 AVON +2 3 GEICO -1 4 Toshiba +65 5 Hasbro +217 6 CoverGirl +44 7 ProActiv -2 8 TD Ameritrade -5 9 Nintendo Switch n/a 10 Palmolive +13 Source: Engagement Labs TotalSocial®. Based on brands with the

highest brand sharing scores offline in 2019.

PlayStation launched 'It's Time to Play' campaign in 2019 which led it to the top spot in the online ranking for two years in a row and coincides as the most popular video game console. On its heels are its competitors, Nintendo and Xbox in third place.

"PlayStation and the video game industry understand how passionate their fans and gamers can be. They incorporate incredible stories through their games and translates well into their advertising and marketing. Our 'Online Brand Sharing' metric is a test of the shareability of content online," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "Compelling and buzzworthy ads and marketing make a big difference and a much-needed competitive edge for brands in an increasingly tight market," added Keller.

AARP jumped to the number one spot of the offline brand sharing this year with "Saving for Retirement" campaign with Ad Council, and various ad campaigns including the organization's prescription drug related advocacy. Runner up for second place for offline brand sharing is AVON, the beauty brand and one of the world's largest funders of causes that are critical to women's rights. AVON with an army of more than 200,000 sales representatives in the US are also its brand ambassadors and marketers.

"Given the close relationship between consumer conversations and sales, brands that have a strong incentive to create "talkable" and "shareable" campaigns is important to make sure your passionate advocates are armed with the latest content to share with others," notes Steven Brown, President of Engagement Labs. "AARP, AVON and GEICO are examples of brands that are extremely effective at generating conversations with their advertising, and this is a key factor in their success in the marketplace."

To learn more about Engagement Labs and how to increase your brand's word of mouth in real life and online, reach out at: totalsocial@engagementlabs.com.

To learn more about the TotalSocial Brand Awards, click here.

*Categories included automotive, beauty and personal care, beverages (alcohol and non-alcoholic), children's products, consumer packaged goods, dining, financial services, food, health, household products, retail and apparel, supermarkets and grocery stores, technology, and telecom.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. The Company's TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of clients.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

About TotalSocial®

TotalSocial® is a premier data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI and strategies to grow revenue. Fueled by actionable online and offline data, TotalSocial is the only platform that encompasses and listens to the entire social ecosystem. TotalSocial offers unique, proprietary data about brands, its industry and competitors. With cutting-edge diagnostics, patent-pending predictive analytics and machine learning, TotalSocial identifies business opportunities and provides recommendations and a roadmap to grow revenue and achieve business and marketing goals.

About TotalSocial Brand Awards – Brands with The Most Talkworthy Marketing

The awards are based on the Company's proprietary TotalSocial® data and analytics platform, which continuously measures the online and offline social metrics that are proven drivers of business performance. These metrics, including both online and offline conversations against the following major conversation dimensions: net sentiment (the difference in the percent positive conversations minus negative), brand sharing (the extent to which people are sharing or talking about a brand's marketing or advertising), volume (a measure of how many conversations mention a brand) and influence (the extent to which an influential audience is talking about a brand). The Most Talkworthy Marketing Award is given to brands with the highest brand sharing scores online and offline in 2019.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Engagement Labs does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc, VP of Marketing

Engagement Labs

732-846-6800

vanessa.lontoc@engagementlabs.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nintendo-excels-in-talkworthy-marketing-the-only-brand-to-rank-in-top-10-both-online-and-offline-ranker-from-engagement-labs-301059700.html

SOURCE Engagement Labs