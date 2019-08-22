Engenco : Appendix_4E_FY19

Engenco Limited

and its controlled Entities

ACN 120 432 144

Appendix 4E (rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2019

Results for Announcement to the Market

Up/Down Change Change 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 % $'000 $000 $000 Total Revenue UP 11% 17,514 174,850 157,336 DOWN 2% 324 12,690 13,014 Total Profit before tax DOWN 21% $3,776 14,227 18,003 Total Profit / (loss) after tax

Dividend Information

30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Final dividend determined subsequent to 30 June: $'000 $'000 $0.015 per ordinary share (2018: $0.01) 4,701 3,134 Dividend Distribution: Ex-Date 5 September 2019 Record Date 6 September 2019 Payment Date 26 September 2019 NTA Backing 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Cents Cents Net tangible assets per ordinary share 26.5 23.6 Equity-Accounted Investee 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Percentage of equity owned: DataHawk Pty Ltd 50% 50%

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the 30 June 2019 financial statements and accompanying notes.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by KPMG.