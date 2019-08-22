Engenco : Appendix_4E_FY19

Engenco Limited
and its controlled Entities
ACN 120 432 144
Appendix 4E (rule 4.3A)
Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2019
Results for Announcement to the Market
|
|
Up/Down
|
Change
|
Change
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
%
|
$'000
|
$000
|
$000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
UP
|
11%
|
17,514
|
174,850
|
157,336
|
|
DOWN
|
2%
|
324
|
12,690
|
13,014
|
Total Profit before tax
|
|
DOWN
|
21%
|
$3,776
|
14,227
|
18,003
|
Total Profit / (loss) after tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Information
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
Final dividend determined subsequent to 30 June:
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.015 per ordinary share (2018: $0.01)
|
4,701
|
3,134
|
|
|
Dividend Distribution:
|
|
|
|
|
Ex-Date
|
5 September 2019
|
|
|
Record Date
|
6 September 2019
|
|
|
Payment Date
|
26 September 2019
|
|
NTA Backing
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
Cents
|
Cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary share
|
26.5
|
23.6
|
|
Equity-Accounted Investee
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of equity owned:
|
|
|
|
|
DataHawk Pty Ltd
|
50%
|
50%
|
Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the 30 June 2019 financial statements and accompanying notes.
This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by KPMG.
Disclaimer
Engenco Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 01:57:06 UTC