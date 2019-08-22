Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Engenco Ltd    EGN   AU000000EGN5

ENGENCO LTD

(EGN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/22
0.49 AUD   --.--%
07/18MARKET UPDATE : Investment strategy drives expansion
PU
02/21ENGENCO : Investor Presentation - February 2019
PU
02/20ENGENCO : Half Year Results Released
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engenco : Appendix_4E_FY19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

Engenco Limited

and its controlled Entities

ACN 120 432 144

Appendix 4E (rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2019

Results for Announcement to the Market

Up/Down

Change

Change

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

%

$'000

$000

$000

Total Revenue

UP

11%

17,514

174,850

157,336

DOWN

2%

324

12,690

13,014

Total Profit before tax

DOWN

21%

$3,776

14,227

18,003

Total Profit / (loss) after tax

Dividend Information

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Final dividend determined subsequent to 30 June:

$'000

$'000

$0.015 per ordinary share (2018: $0.01)

4,701

3,134

Dividend Distribution:

Ex-Date

5 September 2019

Record Date

6 September 2019

Payment Date

26 September 2019

NTA Backing

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

26.5

23.6

Equity-Accounted Investee

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Percentage of equity owned:

DataHawk Pty Ltd

50%

50%

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the 30 June 2019 financial statements and accompanying notes.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by KPMG.

Disclaimer

Engenco Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 01:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENGENCO LTD
07/18MARKET UPDATE : Investment strategy drives expansion
PU
02/21ENGENCO : Investor Presentation - February 2019
PU
02/20ENGENCO : Half Year Results Released
PU
2018ENGENCO : FY18 AGM Presentation
PU
2018ENGENCO : Appointment of CFO and Company Secretary
PU
2018ENGENCO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ENGENCO : Reports FY18 Results
PU
2018ENGENCO : Dividend/Distribution - EGN
PU
2018ENGENCO : Appendix 4E FY18
PU
2018ENGENCO : New Bank Funding Arrangements
PU
More news
Chart ENGENCO LTD
Duration : Period :
Engenco Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Pallas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Burrows Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dale Brendon Elphinstone Non-Executive Director
Ross W. Dunning Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison von Bibra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGENCO LTD4.26%104
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.00%37 420
ATLAS COPCO30.26%33 951
FANUC CORP14.31%33 146
INGERSOLL-RAND30.07%28 665
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.83%23 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group