Engenco : Appendix_4G_FY19

|
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
|
We have followed the recommendation in full for the
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full
|
|
|
|
|
whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
|
for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed
|
|
|
|
|
|
…
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
☒ as part of our Board Charter at:
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this
|
|
|
|
|
http://www.engenco.com.au/fileadmin/_private/Board
|
recommendation is therefore not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
_Charter_20170824.pdf
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with
|
☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate
|
|
(a)
|
have a diversity policy which includes requirements
|
paragraph (a):
|
Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
for the board or a relevant committee of the board
|
|
|
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this
|
|
|
to set measurable objectives for achieving gender
|
|
|
|
|
|
diversity and to assess annually both the objectives
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
recommendation is therefore not applicable
|
|
|
and the entity's progress in achieving them;
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
|
… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
|
|
|
measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity
|
… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender
|
|
|
|
|
set by the board or a relevant committee of the
|
|
|
|
|
diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the
|
|
|
|
|
board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and its progress towards achieving them and either:
|
board in accordance with our diversity policy and our
|
|
|
|
|
(1) the respective proportions of men and women
|
progress towards achieving them:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the board, in senior executive positions and
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
across the whole organisation (including how
|
|
|
|
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
|
|
|
the entity has defined "senior executive" for
|
|
|
|
|
these purposes); or
|
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or
|
|
|
|
|
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the
|
|
|
|
|
(2):
|
|
|
|
|
Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as
|
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
defined in and published under that Act.
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
A listed entity should:
|
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
|
☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate
|
|
(a)
|
have and disclose a process for periodically
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
evaluating the performance of the board, its
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
☐ we are an externally managed entity and this
|
|
|
committees and individual directors; and
|
|
(b)
|
disclose, in relation to each reporting period,
|
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
recommendation is therefore not applicable
|
|
|
whether a performance evaluation was undertaken
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in the reporting period in accordance with that
|
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
|
|
|
|
|
process.
|
☐ at [insert location]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page 3 of 12