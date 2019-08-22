Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Engenco Ltd    EGN   AU000000EGN5

ENGENCO LTD

(EGN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/22
0.49 AUD   --.--%
07/18MARKET UPDATE : Investment strategy drives expansion
PU
02/21ENGENCO : Investor Presentation - February 2019
PU
02/20ENGENCO : Half Year Results Released
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Engenco : Appendix_4G_FY19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

ENGENCO LIMITED

ABN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

99 120 432 144

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement for the above period above can be found at:

  • These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our website:

http://www.engenco.com.au/investor-centre/corporate-

governance-statement.html

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 22 August 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date:

22 August 2019

Name of Director or Secretary

Paul Burrows

authorising lodgement:

Page 1 of 12

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

and management; and

at [insert location]

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

we are an externally managed entity and this

those delegated to management.

recommendation is therefore not applicable

… and information about the respective roles and

responsibilities of our board and management (including

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management):

at these locations:

In our Corporate Governance Statement

In our Board Charter at:

http://www.engenco.com.au/fileadmin/_private/Board_Char

ter_20170824.pdf

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

person, or putting forward to security holders a

at [insert location]

candidate for election, as a director; and

we are an externally managed entity and this

(b) provide security holders with all material

recommendation is therefore not applicable

information in its possession relevant to a decision

on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

director and senior executive setting out the terms of their

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

appointment.

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this

recommendation is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

Page 2 of 12

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

as part of our Board Charter at:

we are an externally managed entity and this

http://www.engenco.com.au/fileadmin/_private/Board

recommendation is therefore not applicable

_Charter_20170824.pdf

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements

paragraph (a):

Governance Statement OR

for the board or a relevant committee of the board

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this

to set measurable objectives for achieving gender

diversity and to assess annually both the objectives

at [insert location]

recommendation is therefore not applicable

and the entity's progress in achieving them;

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

at [insert location]

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender

set by the board or a relevant committee of the

diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the

board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy

and its progress towards achieving them and either:

board in accordance with our diversity policy and our

(1) the respective proportions of men and women

progress towards achieving them:

on the board, in senior executive positions and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

across the whole organisation (including how

at [insert location]

the entity has defined "senior executive" for

these purposes); or

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

(2):

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's

most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

defined in and published under that Act.

at [insert location]

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of the board, its

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this

committees and individual directors; and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

recommendation is therefore not applicable

whether a performance evaluation was undertaken

in the reporting period in accordance with that

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

process.

at [insert location]

Page 3 of 12

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of its senior executives;

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this

and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

recommendation is therefore not applicable

whether a performance evaluation was undertaken

in the reporting period in accordance with that

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

process.

at [insert location]

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1 The board of a listed entity should:

  1. have a nomination committee which:
    1. has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
    2. is chaired by an independent director,

and disclose:

    1. the charter of the committee;
    2. the members of the committee; and
    3. as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
  2. if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

  • the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2):
  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

  • at [insert location]

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

  • the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at [insert location]
  • an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

Page 4 of 12

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

board currently has or is looking to achieve in its

we are an externally managed entity and this

membership.

at [insert location]

recommendation is therefore not applicable

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board

independent directors:

Governance Statement

to be independent directors;

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

at http://www.engenco.com.au/about-us/board-

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the

board is of the opinion that it does not compromise

members.html

the independence of the director, the nature of the

… and, where applicable, the information referred to in

interest, position, association or relationship in

question and an explanation of why the board is of

paragraph (b):

that opinion; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(c) the length of service of each director.

at [insert location]

… and the length of service of each director:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at http://www.engenco.com.au/about-us/board-

members.html

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

independent directors.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this

recommendation is therefore not applicable

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

independent director and, in particular, should not be the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

same person as the CEO of the entity.

we are an externally managed entity and this

at [insert location]

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Page 5 of 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Engenco Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 01:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENGENCO LTD
07/18MARKET UPDATE : Investment strategy drives expansion
PU
02/21ENGENCO : Investor Presentation - February 2019
PU
02/20ENGENCO : Half Year Results Released
PU
2018ENGENCO : FY18 AGM Presentation
PU
2018ENGENCO : Appointment of CFO and Company Secretary
PU
2018ENGENCO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ENGENCO : Reports FY18 Results
PU
2018ENGENCO : Dividend/Distribution - EGN
PU
2018ENGENCO : Appendix 4E FY18
PU
2018ENGENCO : New Bank Funding Arrangements
PU
More news
Chart ENGENCO LTD
Duration : Period :
Engenco Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Pallas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Burrows Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dale Brendon Elphinstone Non-Executive Director
Ross W. Dunning Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison von Bibra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGENCO LTD4.26%104
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.00%37 420
ATLAS COPCO30.26%33 951
FANUC CORP14.31%33 146
INGERSOLL-RAND30.07%28 665
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.83%23 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group