Engenco : Appendix_4G_FY19

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity: ENGENCO LIMITED ABN / ARBN: Financial year ended: 99 120 432 144 30 June 2019 Our corporate governance statement for the above period above can be found at: These pages of our annual report: ☒ This URL on our website: http://www.engenco.com.au/investor-centre/corporate- governance-statement.html The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 22 August 2019 and has been approved by the Board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 22 August 2019 Name of Director or Secretary Paul Burrows authorising lodgement: Page 1 of 12 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full whole of the period above. We have disclosed … for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR and management; and ☐ at [insert location] ☐ (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and we are an externally managed entity and this those delegated to management. recommendation is therefore not applicable … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): ☒ at these locations: In our Corporate Governance Statement In our Board Charter at: http://www.engenco.com.au/fileadmin/_private/Board_Char ter_20170824.pdf 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR person, or putting forward to security holders a ☐ at [insert location] ☐ candidate for election, as a director; and we are an externally managed entity and this (b) provide security holders with all material recommendation is therefore not applicable information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate director and senior executive setting out the terms of their ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR appointment. ☐ ☐ at [insert location] we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. We have disclosed … ☒ as part of our Board Charter at: ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this http://www.engenco.com.au/fileadmin/_private/Board recommendation is therefore not applicable _Charter_20170824.pdf 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements paragraph (a): Governance Statement OR for the board or a relevant committee of the board ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives ☐ at [insert location] recommendation is therefore not applicable and the entity's progress in achieving them; (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the ☐ at [insert location] measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender set by the board or a relevant committee of the diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: board in accordance with our diversity policy and our (1) the respective proportions of men and women progress towards achieving them: on the board, in senior executive positions and ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR across the whole organisation (including how ☐ at [insert location] the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the (2): Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR defined in and published under that Act. ☐ at [insert location] 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have and disclose a process for periodically ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR evaluating the performance of the board, its ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this committees and individual directors; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): recommendation is therefore not applicable whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR process. ☐ at [insert location] Page 3 of 12 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have and disclose a process for periodically ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR evaluating the performance of its senior executives; ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): recommendation is therefore not applicable whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR process. ☐ at [insert location] PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: have a nomination committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [ insert location ] … and a copy of the charter of the committee: at [ insert location ] … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [ insert location ] [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at [ insert location ] an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable Page 4 of 12 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full whole of the period above. We have disclosed … for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills … our board skills matrix: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR board currently has or is looking to achieve in its ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this membership. ☐ at [insert location] recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) the names of the directors considered by the board independent directors: Governance Statement to be independent directors; ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or ☒ at http://www.engenco.com.au/about-us/board- relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise members.html the independence of the director, the nature of the … and, where applicable, the information referred to in interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of paragraph (b): that opinion; and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (c) the length of service of each director. ☐ at [insert location] … and the length of service of each director: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☒ at http://www.engenco.com.au/about-us/board- members.html 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate independent directors. ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate independent director and, in particular, should not be the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR same person as the CEO of the entity. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this ☐ at [insert location] recommendation is therefore not applicable Page 5 of 12 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

