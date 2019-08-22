Engenco : Corporate_Governance_Statement 0 08/22/2019 | 09:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Governance Statement Corporate Governance Statement Purpose To establish a framework of rules, relationships, systems and processes within which authority is exercised and controlled within the Company. It encompasses the mechanisms by which the Company, and those in control, are held to account. The Statement is intended to influence how the objectives of the Company are set and achieved, how risk is monitored and assessed, and our performance optimised. Engenco Limited and its subsidiary companies ("the Company" or "Engenco") and the Board are committed, where practical having regard to the size and ownership of the Company, to achieving compliance with all the best practice recommendations released by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) Corporate Governance Council. This statement outlines the main corporate governance practices in place throughout the financial year, with specific references made to any departures from the best practice recommendations. The Company's approach to corporate governance is to promote a culture, including appropriate values and behaviours that underpins its business activities and personal accountabilities and protects stakeholder interests. Corporate Profile The Group delivers a diverse range of engineering services and products through two business streams: Power & Propulsion and Rail & Road. Engenco businesses specialise in: Maintenance, repair and overhaul of heavy duty engines, powertrain, propulsion and gas compression systems;

Maintenance, repair and overhaul of locomotives;

Manufacture and maintenance of wagons, carriages and associated rail equipment;

Project management, training and workforce provisioning services; and

Manufacture and supply of road transport and storage tankers for dry bulk products; The Group services a diverse client base across the defence, resources, marine, power generation, rail, heavy industrial, mining and infrastructure sectors. The Group operates globally and employs nearly 500 people (full‐time equivalent) in over twenty locations in three countries. Role of the Board The role of the Board is to protect and promote the interests of the Company and to represent its shareholders whilst considering the interests of other stakeholders including employees, customers, suppliers, wider communities and the environment. It does this according to the principles of good corporate governance, intending to fulfil the Company's responsibilities as a corporate citizen. The Board operates under a Board Charter, which describes the processes used by the Board to: Review and approve corporate strategies, the annual budget and financial plans;

Oversee and monitor organisational performance and the achievement of the Engenco Group's strategic goals and objectives;

Determine dividend policy and the amount, nature and timing of any dividends to be paid;

Review and, as appropriate, endorse recommendations from the Audit and Risk Committee in respect of the selection and continued engagement of the external auditor;

Monitor financial performance and liaise with the Engenco Group's external auditor as necessary;

Select, appoint and determine the terms of appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and his/her direct reports and the Company Secretary (Group executives) and monitoring the performance of the Group executives;

Review succession plans for the CEO and Group executives;

Oversee the effectiveness of management processes and approving major corporate initiatives;

Oversee the processes for identifying significant financial, legal and business risks facing the Engenco Group and to ensure adequate control, monitoring and reporting mechanisms are in place, through the review of reports and recommendations submitted by the Audit and Risk Committee;

Review and oversee systems of risk management and internal control and legal compliance in association with the Audit and Risk Committee;

Consider the social, ethical and environmental impact of the Group's activities; and

Report to, and communicate with, shareholders. The Board may change, by resolution, any power reserved to itself. copy of the Board Charter is available at: http://www.engenco.com.au/fileadmin/_private/Board_Charter_20170824.pdf . Executive Delegation Other than those matters reserved by the Board to itself, the Board has delegated certain financial authorities to the Managing Director/CEO and members of senior management to achieve the Company's objectives within the approved budgets and consistent with this Corporate Governance Statement, the Company constitution, statute and other regulations. The Managing Director/CEO prepares a one‐year operational and financial plan for approval by the Board. The Board retains responsibility for: providing leadership and setting the strategic objectives of the entity;

appointing the Chair;

appointing, and when necessary replacing, the CEO;

approving the appointment, and when necessary replacement, of other senior executives;

overseeing management's implementation of the entity's strategic objectives and its performance generally;

approving operating budgets and major capital expenditure;

overseeing the entity's process for making timely and balanced disclosure of all material information concerning the entity that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the entity's securities;

remuneration of CEO and senior executives;

approving the entity's remuneration framework; and

monitoring the effectiveness of the entity's governance practices. Board Structure Engenco is committed to ensuring that the composition of the Board includes directors who bring an appropriate mix of skills, experience and expertise to Board decision making. A formal skills matrix is prepared and approved by the Board at the end of each reporting period, representing the number of directors possessing the appropriate skills and experience, disclosed below. SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE BOARD REPRESENTATION Leadership Successful repour in business at CEO, senior executive and non‐executive 5 level including vast experience in influencing organisation culture and extensive background within a publicly listed company. Strategy Experience in the development and implementation of successful 5 business strategy and the aptitude to govern management on the delivery of strategic objectives. Governance Commitment to the highest standards of governance and the capacity to 5 evaluate the effectiveness of senior management within complex organisations, including the maintaining effective risk management and internal controls. Relevant Industry Experience Senior executive experience within the Rail and Defence, Power and 4 Heavy Engineering, Oil, Gas, Process and Mining industries comprising of in‐depth knowledge of the Group's strategy, markets, competitors, technology, operational issues and regulatory concerns. Capital Projects Experience in the delivery of large‐scale capital projects, along with 3 expertise in risk management and project governance. Health, Safety and Environment Experience associated with workplace health and safety and suitable 5 proficiency with community and environment issues in a large organisation setting. Financial Expertise Vast knowledge and expertise in financial accounting and reporting, 4 corporate finance and financial forecasting, encompassing experience in business analysis and internal financial controls. Human Resources Relevant management background in relation to human resource 5 operations, strategy, compensation and incentive plans within an organisation. Public Policy and Regulation Capable in managing how organisations adapt and respond to changing 4 public policy settings including the oversight and supervision of regulatory frameworks and processes proposed to guarantee that all regulatory obligations are satisfied. The Board currently comprises 5 directors, including 4 non‐executive directors. Details of the directors, including their skills, experience and year of appointment, are detailed on the Company's website: http://www.engenco.com.au/about‐us/board‐ members.html Independence When determining whether a non‐executive director is independent, the director must not fail any of the following materiality thresholds: is not a member of the management of the Company, and has not within the last three years been employed in an executive capacity by the Company or another group member;

less than 10% of company shares are held by the director or any other entity or individual directly or indirectly associated with the director;

the Company has not made sales to, or purchases from, any entity or individual directly or indirectly associated with the director; and

none of the director's income or of an individual or entity directly or indirectly associated with the director is derived from a contract with any member of the economic entity other than income derived as a director of the entity. The Board reviews the independence of its directors in light of the information provided to it. The Board structure and composition is of a size which is fiscally responsible whilst facilitating effective decision‐making. As a consequence of the size and ownership structure of the Company, the current composition of the Board does not include a majority of independent directors (a departure from ASX Corporate Governance Recommendation 2.4), however the Board is of the view that its current directors possess an appropriate mix of skills, experience and expertise to enable the Board to discharge its responsibilities and deliver the Company's corporate objectives. The Chairman is elected from the members of the Board. As a result of the existing Board composition, the current Chairman, Vince De Santis, is not an independent director, as he was until 31 December 2018, a director of an entity that holds more than 10% of the Company's issued share capital. This is a departure from ASX Corporate Governance Recommendation 2.5. The responsibilities of the Chairman are set out in the Board Charter. Meetings of the Board The Board meets on a monthly basis, and more frequently if required. On the invitation of the Board, members of senior management attend to discuss issues of importance and to keep the directors informed. In addition to the formal meetings the Board regularly meets to consider important issues affecting the Group. Board Membership Appointment The Board is responsible for identifying suitable candidates to fill Board vacancies as and when they arise, and/or to identify candidates to complement the existing Board. The Board will assess candidates against a range of criteria including background, experience, professional qualifications, personal qualities, and the potential for the candidate's skills to augment the existing Board and the candidate's availability to commit to the Board's activities. If a candidate is deemed suitable based on these criteria and the Board appoints the candidate as a director, that director must have their appointment approved by shareholders at the next annual general meeting. The Board aims, through the notices of meeting for annual general meetings, to provide shareholders with all material information known to the Board and relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re‐elect a director. Each director has a formal contract with the Company, setting out the terms of their appointment. The expectation of directors is that they are of unquestioned integrity and honesty, will understand and behave to the highest standards of corporate governance and are prepared to question, challenge, and criticise on matters of importance. Retirement and Re‐election The constitution of the Company requires one third of the directors to retire from office at each annual general meeting. Directors who have been appointed by the Board are required to retire from office at the next following annual general meeting and are not taken into account in determining the number of directors to retire at that annual general meeting. Directors cannot hold office for a period in excess of three years or beyond the third annual general meeting following their appointment, whichever is longer, without submitting themselves for re‐election. Retiring directors are eligible for re‐election by shareholders. Board Access to Information and Independent Advice All directors have unrestricted access to employees of the Group and, subject to the law, access to all company records and information held by group employees and external advisors. Each director may obtain independent professional advice to assist the director in the proper exercise of powers and discharge of duties as a director or as a member of a Board Committee. In such cases, written approval must be obtained from the Board prior to incurring any expense on behalf of the Company, and the Chairman and the Company Secretary must be advised, and a copy of the advice made available to all directors. Conflicts of Interest Directors are required to notify the Board of any real or perceived conflicts of interest that may occur from time to time. The Board has adopted the use of formal standing notices in which they disclose any material personal interests they have and the relationship with the affairs of the Group. Directors are required to provide an updated notice if they acquire any new material personal interests or if there is any change to the nature and extent of their previously disclosed interest. Performance Evaluation A formal assessment of Board performance takes place periodically based on the method agreed and approved by the Board. All Directors and Company Secretaries complete a confidential questionnaire which provides input into the Board's performance against key criteria. An assessment was performed during the current reporting period. The Board's performance and development is discussed on a regular basis at Board meetings. As set out in the Board Charter, it is the responsibility of the Board to review the performance of Group executives. This is conducted informally during each meeting of the Board in addition to formal performance reviews. Reward and Remuneration Reward and remuneration of directors and executives will be objectively linked to achieving the Group's objectives and consistent with the financial performance of the Group. The Board's policy for determining the nature and amount of remuneration for board members and senior executives of the Group is as follows: All executive directors and key executives receive a salary package comprised of a base salary, short‐term incentive plan, superannuation and post‐employment benefits.

The Board reviews executive packages annually by reference to the Group's performance, executive performance and comparable market information.

The performance of executives is measured against criteria agreed annually with each executive and is based predominantly on the forecast growth of the Group's profits, which are aligned with shareholder value. The remuneration policy is designed to attract the highest calibre of executives and reward them for performance that results in long‐term growth in shareholder wealth.

The directors and key executives receive a superannuation guarantee contribution required by law (which was 9.5% during the year) and do not receive any other retirement benefits. Some individuals, however, have chosen to sacrifice part of their salary to increase superannuation contributions.

All remuneration paid to directors and executives is valued at cost to the Group and expensed.

The Board policy is to remunerate non‐executive directors at market rates for time, commitment and responsibilities. The Board determines payments to non‐executive directors and reviews their remuneration annually, based on market practice, duties and accountability. The maximum aggregate amount of fees that can be paid to non‐executive directors is subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting.

To align directors' interests with shareholder interests, the directors are encouraged to hold shares in the Company. There will be transparency to shareholders regarding reward and remuneration of board members and senior executive management.

