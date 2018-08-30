Log in
ENGENCO LTD (EGN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/29
0.545 AUD   -0.91%
02:02aENGENCO : Reports FY18 Results
PU
02:02aENGENCO : Dividend/Distribution - EGN
PU
08/29ENGENCO : Appendix 4E FY18
PU
Engenco : Dividend/Distribution - EGN

08/30/2018 | 02:02am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ENGENCO LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

EGN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 29, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.01000000

Ex Date

Thursday September 6, 2018

Record Date

Friday September 7, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday September 27, 2018

Additional Information

Final dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ENGENCO LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

EGN

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 29, 2018

Registration Number

1.6 ASX +Security Code

EGN

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 7, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 6, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 27, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.01000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Final dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2018

Disclaimer

Engenco Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Chart ENGENCO LTD
Duration : Period :
Engenco Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Pallas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vincent De Santis Chairman
Dale Brendon Elphinstone Non-Executive Director
Ross W. Dunning Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison von Bibra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGENCO LTD11.11%61
FANUC CORP-19.46%40 919
ATLAS COPCO AB-3.29%33 676
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.31%30 752
INGERSOLL-RAND13.31%24 759
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.49%23 118
