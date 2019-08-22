Log in
ENGENCO LTD

(EGN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/22
0.49 AUD   --.--%
07/18MARKET UPDATE : Investment strategy drives expansion
PU
02/21ENGENCO : Investor Presentation - February 2019
PU
02/20ENGENCO : Half Year Results Released
PU
Engenco : Dividend_Distribution-EGN

08/22/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ENGENCO LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

EGN - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 22, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.01500000

Ex Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

Record Date

Friday September 6, 2019

Payment Date

Thursday September 26, 2019

Additional Information

Final dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2019

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

ENGENCO LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

99120432144

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

EGN

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 22, 2019

1 / 3

1.6 ASX +Security Code

EGN

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of twelve months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 6, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 26, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2 / 3

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.01500000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Final dividend for the financial year ended 30 June 2019

3 / 3

Disclaimer

Engenco Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 01:57:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Pallas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Burrows Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dale Brendon Elphinstone Non-Executive Director
Ross W. Dunning Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison von Bibra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGENCO LTD4.26%104
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES35.00%37 420
ATLAS COPCO30.26%33 951
FANUC CORP14.31%33 146
INGERSOLL-RAND30.07%28 665
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.83%23 571
