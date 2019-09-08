Engenco : Investor Presentation - September 2019

Positive year for Engenco: continued strong revenue growth as we focus on our customers and invest in our operating footprint, delivering consistent profits and increased cashflow resulting in a 50% increase in the year end dividend.
Revenue ($'000)
FY17
$129,319
FY18
$157,336
FY19
$174,850
NPBT ($'000)
FY17
$8,354
FY18
$13,014
FY19
$12.690
EBITDA ($'000)
FY17
$12,785
FY18
$17,320
FY19
$16,627
Dividend (Cents)
FY17
0.5c
FY18
1.0c
FY19
1.5c
Results summary
2017
2018
2019
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
129,319
157,336
174,850
EBITDA
12,785
17,320
16,627
EBIT
9,117
13,490
13,012
Profit before tax
8,354
13,014
12,690
Profit after tax
8,309
18,003
14,227
Net operating cash flow
6,400
8,292
12,321
Net assets
57,011
73,218
84,075
Net cash
4,427
8,318
23,408
%
%
%
Return on Capital Employed
16
18
15
Cents
Cents
Cents
EPS (cents per share)
2.67
5.74
4.54
11.1%
INCREASE IN
REVENUE
Note:
EBITDA is EBIT before depreciation and amortisation.
EBIT is earnings before finance costs and income tax expense.
EBITDA and EBIT are non-IFRS financial measures which have not been subject to review or audit by the Group's external auditors. These measures are presented to assist understanding of the underlying performance of the Group.
Balance Sheet and Capital Management
Our balance sheet has strengthened from last year and continues to be a platform for long term sustainable growth.
$23.4m
NO
NET CASH
NET DEBT
$17.1m
$10m
TOTAL NATIONAL
NATIONAL
AUSTRALIA BANK
AUSTRALIA BANK
FACILITY
CASH FACILITY
Net Operating Cash Flow ($m)
FY17
$6.4
FY18
$8.3
FY19
$12.3
Net Assets ($m)
FY17
$57.0
FY18
$73.2
FY19
$84.1
Net Cash ($m)
FY17
$4.4
FY18
$8.3
FY19
$23.4
Major Cash Flow Movements
$m 30.0
16.6
7.3
25.0
1.7
23.4
20.0
(3.1)
(4.3)
(3.1)
15.0
10.0
8.3
5.0
0.0
Opening EBITDA
Working Financing Capex
Asset
Dividend
Closing
Cash
Capital
Sale
FY18
Cash
