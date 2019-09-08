Log in
ENGENCO LTD

(EGN)
Engenco : Investor Presentation - September 2019

09/08/2019

INVESTOR PRESENTATION FY19

FULL YEAR RESULTS

1 | Engenco Limited Investor Presentation

Company Highlights

Positive year for Engenco: continued strong revenue growth as we focus on our customers and invest in our operating footprint, delivering consistent profits and increased cashflow resulting in a 50% increase in the year end dividend.

Revenue ($'000)

FY17

$129,319

FY18

$157,336

FY19

$174,850

NPBT ($'000)

FY17

$8,354

FY18

$13,014

FY19

$12.690

EBITDA ($'000)

FY17

$12,785

FY18

$17,320

FY19

$16,627

Dividend (Cents)

FY17

0.5c

FY18

1.0c

FY19

1.5c

Results summary

2017

2018

2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

129,319

157,336

174,850

EBITDA

12,785

17,320

16,627

EBIT

9,117

13,490

13,012

Profit before tax

8,354

13,014

12,690

Profit after tax

8,309

18,003

14,227

Net operating cash flow

6,400

8,292

12,321

Net assets

57,011

73,218

84,075

Net cash

4,427

8,318

23,408

%

%

%

Return on Capital Employed

16

18

15

Cents

Cents

Cents

EPS (cents per share)

2.67

5.74

4.54

11.1%

INCREASE IN

REVENUE

Note:

EBITDA is EBIT before depreciation and amortisation.

EBIT is earnings before finance costs and income tax expense.

EBITDA and EBIT are non-IFRS financial measures which have not been subject to review or audit by the Group's external auditors. These measures are presented to assist understanding of the underlying performance of the Group.

3 | Engenco Limited Investor Presentation September 2019

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Our balance sheet has strengthened from last year and continues to be a platform for long term sustainable growth.

$23.4m

NO

NET CASH

NET DEBT

$17.1m

$10m

TOTAL NATIONAL

NATIONAL

AUSTRALIA BANK

AUSTRALIA BANK

FACILITY

CASH FACILITY

Net Operating Cash Flow ($m)

FY17

$6.4

FY18

$8.3

FY19

$12.3

Net Assets ($m)

FY17

$57.0

FY18

$73.2

FY19

$84.1

Net Cash ($m)

FY17

$4.4

FY18

$8.3

FY19

$23.4

4 | Engenco Limited Investor Presentation September 2019

Major Cash Flow Movements

$m 30.0

16.6

7.3

25.0

1.7

23.4

20.0

(3.1)

(4.3)

(3.1)

15.0

10.0

8.3

5.0

0.0

Opening EBITDA

Working Financing Capex

Asset

Dividend

Closing

Cash

Capital

Sale

FY18

Cash

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Engenco Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 02:36:04 UTC
