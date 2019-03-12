Log in
ENGIE : Appointment

03/12/2019

Nicolas Rolland has been appointed Director of ENGIE's newly-created Corporate Department with effect from 1 February 2019. He will report to Pierre Deheunynck, Executive Vice-President responsible for Human Resources, Global Business Support, Transformation, Global Care and Property for the ENGIE Group.

To accelerate the Group's transformation, ENGIE is creating a Corporate Department, which will bring together Corporate Transformation, NewCorp (renamed the 'Performance and Digital Department') and Corporate Human Resources.

The primary objective of this department will be to play a driving role in the transformation of corporate headquarters so as to better serve the Business Units, to strengthen operational and financial excellence at headquarters and make it a model of managerial, agile and digital innovation.

Nicolas Rolland, who holds a PhD in Management Sciences, began his career with Orange before joining Skema Business School as a lecturer in Strategy in 2002. Between 2007 and 2013, he continued his career in the Danone group, where he had various responsibilities in organisational development, HR strategy, digital transformation and training. He then joined AXA, assuming responsibility for innovation and culture before moving to head up the group's University. Nicolas joined ENGIE in late 2016, and since then has been in charge of ENGIE University.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 14:22:04 UTC
