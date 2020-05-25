Log in
ENGIE    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/25 07:01:18 am
9.942 EUR   +1.22%
06:38aENGIE : Appointment
PU
05/21ENGIE : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
05/20EDF ordered to accept suspension of supply contract with Total
RE
ENGIE : Appointment

05/25/2020 | 06:38am EDT

Press release 25 May 2020

Appointment

Aarti Singhal is appointed Group Director for Investor Relations from June 2nd 2020. She will report to Judith Hartmann, Chief Financial Officer and Group Executive Vice-President.

Aarti Singhal will join ENGIE in Paris from National Grid plc, a FTSE 20 Company, where she has been the Director for Investor Relations since 2015.

Aarti, 43, brings to ENGIE a wealth of experience in the energy sector and equity market. She will lead our international Investor Relations strategy in a dynamic environment, with an ever growing focus on driving the energy transition, for which our Group is strongly positioned.

She began her career in India in 1995 at National Power plc. From 2004 to 2012 she was Head of Investor Relations and Communications for International Power plc. In 2012, she became Head of Communications for GDF SUEZ International and established an international regulation and market design network.

Aarti holds an Executive MBA from the London Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Delhi (India).

About ENGIE

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2019: 60.1 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

ENGIE HQ Press contact:

Tel. France: +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

Email: engiepress@engie.com

ENGIEpress

ENGIE Headquarters

engie.com

Tower T1 - 1 place Samuel de Champlain - Faubourg de l'Arche - 92930 Paris La Défense cedex - France

ENGIE - A PLC WITH CAPITAL OF 2 435 285 011 EUROS - RCS NANTERRE 542 107 651 - Tel. +33 (0)1 44 22 00 00

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 10:37:08 UTC
