ENGIE : End of Isabelle Kocher's mandate - Appointment of a transition management team

ENGIE's Board of Directors met on February 24, 2020. It validated the approval by Isabelle Kocher of the proposal that was made to her to terminate her Chief Executive Officer mandate before the end of her tenure scheduled in May 2020. For the sake of consistency, Isabelle Kocher also resigned today from her Director's mandate with in ENGIE's Board.

Information relating to the financial conditions of the termination of Isabelle's Kocher functions will be made public according to the applicable regulation and to the recommendations of the corporate governance code AFEP-MEDEF to which ENGIE is referring. Notably, it will be a related-party agreement which will be submitted for approval during the next ENGIE General Meeting.

Isabelle Kocher stated:

'I highlight the commitment and the courage of the 170.000 employees of the Group. I want to thank them personally for each and every moment I spent with them, especially those shared during these last four years. Thanks to them, ENGIE is a recognized global player in the zero-carbon transition. By going back to sustainable growth, ENGIE is not only healthy from an economic point of view, but ENGIE is also a landmark for a more modern, a more committed corporate model. I am deeply convinced that only a strong action to fight global warming and more generally to combat a model that massively overconsumes natural resources and lets inequalities develop, can respond to the concerns of future generations, who are calling for change. I thank the Board of Directors for its support. I wish good luck to the new management team who will be taking over and I ask all ENGIE's employees to remain fully mobilized with the same level of energy and commitment. I have always considered myself to be one of the links of a long chain during the eighteen years I spent within the Group, and I know its future is bright, without a doubt. I therefore leave ENGIE absolutely serene, and with an immense emotion.'

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu stated:

'On behalf of the Board of Directors and Group employees, I would like to highlight the work performed by Isabelle Kocher as Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE. Since 2016, Isabelle has led the Group on a path of far-reaching transformation on which she embarked our teams and our stakeholders. Beyond the exit from coal-fired generation and exploration and production activities, she managed to position the Group on a sustainable growth trajectory based on energy transition, initiating a rapid development in renewable energies and the structuring of our services activities to make it one of the Group's growth drivers.'

In order to ensure this transition, the Board also decided to appoint with immediate effect Claire Waysand, General Secretary, as Chief Executive Officer, as part of a collective management team together with Paulo Almirante, EVP and Chief Operating Officer and Judith Hartmann, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. The Board has asked Jean-Pierre Clamadieu to support the transition management team in order to ensure the success of this period.

The Group will release, as planned, its full-year results on February 27, 2020.

