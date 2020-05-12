Log in
ENGIE

ENGIE

(ENGI)
05/12 03:52:11 am
9.398 EUR   -3.71%
08:21aENGIE : France's Engie to speed up cuts to unprofitable business
08:09aENGIE : 1Q Operating Income, Revenues Fell
05/07ENGIE : quaterly earnings release
ENGIE : France's Engie to speed up cuts to unprofitable business

05/12/2020 | 08:21am BST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of French energy company Engie is seen at an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris

French utility Engie said on Tuesday it would accelerate plans to withdraw from some markets and leave more than 25 countries by 2021, while shrinking its client solutions division, which the coronavirus crisis has hit hard.

Engie, whose operations span the globe and include nuclear and gas, posted a 3.7% fall in first-quarter revenue to 16.5 billion euros ($17.85 billion), hurt partly by unseasonably warm weather which lowered energy demand.

The novel coronavirus outbreak began to feed through to sales by the end of March as lockdowns were enforced in Europe, Engie said, adding its client solutions unit, which provides companies with heating and cooling systems for instance, was affected the most.

Engie's operating income fell 2.1% on a comparable basis to 1.9 billion euros, while areas including renewable energy and nuclear performed well, it said.

The group, which has yet to appoint a new chief executive after ousting former boss Isabelle Kocher earlier this year, said it would refrain from rolling out activities in some new countries and withdraw from some others.

"Engie has fine-tuned its market rationalisation target with a decision to exit over 25 countries by 2021," the company said, adding this would have little impact on operating income.

Engie said it intended to "further rationalise its Client Solutions activities, exiting business with low profitability or non-core in the context of its strategy". It did not give details.

The division spans a wide range of services, including electrifying public transport networks.

Engie, which is 23.6% owned by the French state, had already scrapped its dividend and financial guidance because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Its board voted not to award Kocher, the only female boss of a blue-chip French company, a second mandate in February following internal disagreements over strategy.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 58 381 M
EBIT 2020 5 113 M
Net income 2020 2 113 M
Debt 2020 25 474 M
Yield 2020 7,26%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 23 552 M
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,35  €
Last Close Price 9,76  €
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claire Waysand Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Jorge Tavares Almirante Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE-32.22%25 470
ORSTED A/S1.02%42 509
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.98%40 085
SEMPRA ENERGY-17.61%36 508
E.ON SE-4.45%25 659
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-28.51%23 786
