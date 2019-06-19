Log in
ENGIE

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ENGIE : Library and Archives Canada Selects Group to Build 'Net Zero Carbon' Facility

0
06/19/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Library and Archives Canada selected a construction consortium to design, build and operate a new preservation facility in Gatineau, Quebec, intended to be the first "net zero carbon" building dedicated to the preservation of archives in America.

Engie Services Inc., part of Engie Group, said it will be part of a consortium including Plenary Group (Canada) Ltd., PCL Investments Inc., PCL Constructors Eastern Inc. and B+H Architects.

The 33-year public-private partnership contract will see the consortium design, finance, build maintain and operate the archive facility, Engie said.

Operations of the existing Preservation Centre are expected to begin in April of next year, and commissioning of the new building planned for 2022, Engie said.

Library and Archives Canada is a Canadian government institution.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

0
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 64 683 M
EBIT 2019 5 614 M
Net income 2019 3 095 M
Debt 2019 21 485 M
Yield 2019 5,87%
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
P/E ratio 2020 11,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 32 182 M
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 15,3 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Almirante Chief Operating Officer
Judith Hartmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary Leibowitz Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE7.23%34 295
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.67%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY27.51%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.04%34 332
ORSTED AS30.59%34 057
E.ON SE16.96%23 170
