ENGIE : Library and Archives Canada Selects Group to Build 'Net Zero Carbon' Facility

By Stephen Nakrosis



Library and Archives Canada selected a construction consortium to design, build and operate a new preservation facility in Gatineau, Quebec, intended to be the first "net zero carbon" building dedicated to the preservation of archives in America.

Engie Services Inc., part of Engie Group, said it will be part of a consortium including Plenary Group (Canada) Ltd., PCL Investments Inc., PCL Constructors Eastern Inc. and B+H Architects.

The 33-year public-private partnership contract will see the consortium design, finance, build maintain and operate the archive facility, Engie said.

Operations of the existing Preservation Centre are expected to begin in April of next year, and commissioning of the new building planned for 2022, Engie said.

Library and Archives Canada is a Canadian government institution.

