ENGIE : Rassembleurs d'Energies fund has been awarded B Corp™ certification

03/28/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

ENGIE's Rassembleurs d'Energies fund was recently B Corp™ certified by B Lab. ENGIE's social and environmental investment fund thus becomes the Group's first subsidiary to join the community of B Corp-certified companies, of which there are now 63 in France.

Created in the U.S. in 2006, the B Corp™ (Benefit Corporation) label is a certification awarded to companies which set themselves environmental or non-financial targets. The independent label is given to groups which on the one hand make a positive contribution to society and the environment, and on the other hand meet stringent criteria in terms of the transparency and strategy underpinning their social policy. The certification does not simply recognise a company's CSR policies: it also assesses its real impact and the positive contributions that its activities make.

The B Corp™ label sets out not just to improve companies, but also their whole ecosystems (their partners, suppliers and customers), encouraging them to assess themselves using the BIA (Business Impact Assessment) system and create business relations between them. Certified companies are also required to adhere to an obligation to make progress: indeed, they are reassessed every couple of years on the basis of a BIA that itself is reviewed every two years and is increasingly stringent.

Paulo Almirante, ENGIE's Chief Operating Officer and President of ENGIE's Rassembleurs d'Energies fund, said: 'This label acknowledges how committed ENGIE Rassembleurs d'Energies' employees are to ensuring that what they do is responsible and sustainable, in line with the Group's vision. The fund's policy is to define clear social, environmental and financial targets that are set prior to any financial investment decisions; by tracking them over time and gauging their impact, we can ensure that we meet our goal of providing everybody with access to sustainable energy'.

ENGIE's Rassembleurs d'Energies fund was already singled out in 2017 by the Platinum rating it was given as part of the GIIRS (Global Impact Investing Rating System) assessment that looked at the quality of its general impact economic model.

The 2018 ENGIE Rassembleurs d'Energies progress report was published today. Click here to read it.

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 21:40:05 UTC
