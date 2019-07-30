Log in
ENGIE

ENGIE

(ENGI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/30 02:53:37 am
14.075 EUR   -1.68%
07/29ENGIE : GRTgaz - Eridan and Arc Lyonnais projects
AQ
07/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ENGIE : Utility Engie's first-half earnings recover on restart of Belgian nuclear reactors

07/30/2019 | 02:32am EDT
The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense in Courbevoie near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie second-quarter earnings rebounded after a weak first quarter, driven by strong management of its energy, an improvement in client solutions and the restart of all its Belgian nuclear reactors.

First-half core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which had fallen 4.8% in the first quarter, were up 0.6% to 5.3 billion euros (£4.85 billion).

First-half revenue rose 9.3% to 33 billion and current operating income was up 3.1% to 3.2 billion euros. Net recurring income was flat at 1.5 billion euros.

The utility confirmed its guidance for 2019 group net recurring income of 2.5-2.7 billion euros, "based on the positive momentum built over the second quarter and our visibility for rest of the year". Engie said it expected full-year profit growth to remain weighted towards the second half.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.09% 11.275 Real-time Quote.-18.30%
ENGIE 1.89% 14.315 Real-time Quote.14.29%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 64 552 M
EBIT 2019 5 669 M
Net income 2019 2 516 M
Debt 2019 22 999 M
Yield 2019 5,44%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 34 519 M
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 15,50  €
Last Close Price 14,32  €
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Almirante Chief Operating Officer
Judith Hartmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary Leibowitz Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE14.29%38 436
ORSTED AS43.40%38 821
SEMPRA ENERGY29.64%38 486
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.30%38 239
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.09%35 773
E.ON SE9.98%22 814
