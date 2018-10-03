ENGIE : reorganizes its Research, Development and Innovation department

Thierry Lepercq, until now ENGIE Executive Vice President in charge of Research & Technology and Innovation, is joining TerraWatt Initiative as Executive Director from 1 October 2018.

Thierry Lepercq joined the ENGIE executive committee in May 2016 to help launch the Group's transformation plan. He has worked on structuring and implementing an innovation dynamic that has become manifest in particular through a number of structuring acquisitions. Having achieved his mission, Thierry Lepercq is now leaving ENGIE to provide TerraWatt Initiative with his entrepreneurial experience and expertise in renewable energy.

Established in December 2015 during COP21 and chaired by Isabelle Kocher, CEO of ENGIE Group, TerraWatt Initiative is a global non-profit-making organization formed in response to the call by Member States of the International Solar Alliance to create a 'terawatt of solar capacity' by 2030.

Thierry Lepercq's mission will consist in establishing and implementing TerraWatt Initiative's strategic priorities in order to accelerate its development, in close cooperation with all of the organization's stakeholders and geographic communities in countries in the Southern Hemisphere. Isabelle Kocher said: 'I am delighted that the Group has been able to benefit from Thierry Lepercq's entrepreneurial ability and detailed knowledge of the new energy transition technologies. I am convinced that, with Thierry at the helm, TerraWatt Initiative will enter a new phase in its role supporting the worldwide deployment of renewable energy.'

Thierry Lepercq declared: 'I am pleased to join and support TerraWatt Initiative and its teams, that work on a daily basis to implement regulatory and financial mechanisms enabling the deployment of solar projects and to play an active role with different institutional and governmental stakeholders, in order to facilitate the financing of hundreds of billions of euros in clean infrastructures around the world.'

Thierry Lepercq is a graduate of HEC Paris. He was the former CEO of Solairedirect, a company he co-founded in 2006 and that was acquired by ENGIE in 2015. Thierry Lepercq joined the Group's Executive Committee in May 2016 as Executive Vice President in charge of Research & Technology and Innovation.

Shankar Krishnamoorthy, Executive Vice President for ENGIE, in charge of Strategy, Business Development Oversight, the Group's five 'Métiers', Tractebel and ENGIE Solar is also now in charge of Research & Technology and Innovation.

Dr. Michael Webber is appointed as Scientific & Technology Director at ENGIE, effective 1st January 2019. He will report to Shankar Krishnamoorthy, Group Executive Vice President.

Aged 47, Dr. Michael Webber holds a Bachelor of Science as well as a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin, and a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford.

He joined the University of Texas at Austin in 2006 as an associate director of the Center for International Energy and Environmental Policy under the Jackson School of Geosciences. In 2009 he joined the Clean Energy Incubator of the University as Co-Director. In 2013, he was named Deputy Director of the Energy Institute at the University. Dr. Michael Webber held until now an associate professorship in the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Texas as well as serving as Josey Centennial Fellow in Energy Resources. He authored more than 400 publications, holds 4 patents, and serves on the advisory board for Scientific American. As an author, innovator, and entrepreneur, Webber trains energy leaders through research and education at the convergence of engineering, policy, and commercialization.

The ENGIE Executive Committee is now composed of:

Isabelle Kocher , CEO

, CEO Paulo Almirante , COO and Executive Vice President, in charge of the Generation Europe, Brazil, North, South and Eastern Europe, Middle East, South and Central Asia, Turkey Business Units and of Social and Environmental Responsibility

, COO and Executive Vice President, in charge of the Generation Europe, Brazil, North, South and Eastern Europe, Middle East, South and Central Asia, Turkey Business Units and of Social and Environmental Responsibility Franck Bruel , Executive Vice President, in charge of the Business Units France BtoB and Renewable Hydrogen

, Executive Vice President, in charge of the Business Units France BtoB and Renewable Hydrogen Ana Busto , Executive Vice President, in charge of Brand and Communications

, Executive Vice President, in charge of Brand and Communications Pierre Chareyre , Executive Vice President, in charge of the Business Units Global Energy Management and Latin America and Chairing the Commodities and Related Risks Control Committee

, Executive Vice President, in charge of the Business Units Global Energy Management and Latin America and Chairing the Commodities and Related Risks Control Committee Pierre Deheunynck , Executive Vice President, in charge of Group Human Resources, Global Business Support, Transformation, Global Care and Group Real Estate

, Executive Vice President, in charge of Group Human Resources, Global Business Support, Transformation, Global Care and Group Real Estate Judith Hartmann , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, in charge of the United Kingdom and North America Business Units

, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, in charge of the United Kingdom and North America Business Units Didier Holleaux , Executive Vice President, in charge of Elengy, GRDF, GRTgaz, Storengy, China, Asia-Pacific and GTT Business Units, and of Strategic Sourcing & Supply, Industrial Projects and Nuclear Development

, Executive Vice President, in charge of Elengy, GRDF, GRTgaz, Storengy, China, Asia-Pacific and GTT Business Units, and of Strategic Sourcing & Supply, Industrial Projects and Nuclear Development Shankar Krishnamoorthy , Executive Vice President, in charge of Strategy, Business Development Oversight, Research & Technology, Innovation, Group's five 'Métiers', Tractebel and ENGIE Solar

, Executive Vice President, in charge of Strategy, Business Development Oversight, Research & Technology, Innovation, Group's five 'Métiers', Tractebel and ENGIE Solar Yves Le Gélard, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, in charge of Group Information Systems