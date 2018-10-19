ENGIE : set to provide Kingston University in London with an integrated energy, services and regeneration solution

ENGIE has been announced as the preferred bidder for a major new £195 million (ca. €222 million) student accommodation scheme for Kingston University in London. As part of the contract, ENGIE will also be responsible for energy management and monitoring across the sites, bringing leading edge technology to deliver a sustainable student experience and also optimising levels of energy efficiency within the buildings.

The contract will see ENGIE provide an initial £55 million redesign and refurbishment of existing student accommodation, followed by a 50-year facilities management and lifecycle contract worth a further £140 million. ENGIE will also take an equity stake in the refurbishment project, alongside leading infrastructure investment firm, Equitix. ENGIE will carry out interim FM services during the refurbishment phase.

The progressive placemaking project will deliver 1,332 new energy efficient, state-of-the-art bedrooms, to the Kingston Hill and Seething Wells halls of residences at the university, while improving the overall student experience.

Following the initial refurbishment phase, ENGIE will be responsible for the FM and lifecycle management of the remodelled halls of residences, such as student desks and beds, through to infrastructure replacement, including re-wiring shower pods and lifts. Additionally, ENGIE will support the day-to-day lives of the students, from reception management to communal area cleaning, as well as enabling high speed Wi-Fi and IT services to ensure the best experience for occupants.

Judith Hartmann, ENGIE Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President in charge of the United Kingdom and North America Business Units, said: 'We are delighted to have been selected as preferred bidder by Kingston University for this first-of-its-kind contract for ENGIE in the UK. This is further proof of the ability of our teams to combine their energy, services and regeneration expertise to propose integrated offers meeting the public sector needs. This project illustrates how ENGIE's global approach meets its client's needs in their entirety and complexity. This is enabled by a comprehensive offer and by an integration into local and global ecosystems. The project is aligned with our strategy to assist local authorities and other public sector customers, working alongside them to shape the future use of their estates and public spaces through planning, design and management, to improve the lives of those who use them'.

Refurbishment and building work are likely to commence in June 2019, with an anticipated completion date of August 2021.

