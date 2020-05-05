Press release 28 April 2020
ENGIE sets out arrangements for taking part in its General Shareholders' Meeting on 14 May 2020
In the context of the health crisis, and in accordance with Government measures to curb the spread of infection, in particular Order No. 2019-321 of 25 March 2020, the Board of Directors has decided to maintain the General Shareholders' Meeting on Thursday 14 May 2020 at 2.30 p.m. and to hold it at its headquarters without the physical presence of shareholders.
The General Meeting will be broadcast live and in its entirety on the Group's website www.engie.com/en. A recording will remain accessible on the website after the General Meeting and a written transcript of the proceedings will be posted online as soon as possible.
Any shareholder can put written questions to the Board of Directors either by registered letter or by email:
-
by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt sent to the headquarters at ENGIE, Secrétariat Général, 1 place Samuel de Champlain, 92400 Courbevoie, up to 7 May 2020 at midnight (Paris time).
-
by email to the address questionsecritesAG2020@engie.comup to Tuesday 12 May at 12 noon (Paris time).
In accordance with Articles L.225-108 and R.225-84 of the Commercial Code, to be admissible these written questions must be accompanied by an account registration certificate, either in the registered share accounts held by Société Générale or in bearer share accounts held by authorised intermediaries.
Given that this session is being held behind closed doors, it will not be possible to ask questions during the General Meeting, nor to propose alternative or additional resolutions. In this context and to promote shareholder dialogue, a dedicated online platform will be available on the website https://www.engie.com/en/shareholders/general-meeting-may-2020from 5 to 13 May (12 noon) to allow shareholders to ask questions without these entering into the legal framework of the written questions provided for in the provisions of the Commercial Code mentioned above. Answers will be given during the General Meeting based on a representative selection of the subjects raised by shareholders.
ENGIE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS
Detailed information on how to take part can be found in the notice of the meeting and in the meeting brochure, available on the website https://www.engie.com/en/shareholders/general- meeting-may-2020.Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section of the website https://www.engie.com/en/shareholders/general-meeting-may-2020dedicated to the General Meeting, which will be updated if necessary to specify the final arrangements for taking part in the General Meeting and/or to adapt them to legislative and regulatory developments that may occur after the publication of this press release.
The shareholders' relations team remains available to answer any questions shareholders may have regarding participation in the General Meeting:
Shareholders' Relations contact relation@actionnaires.engie.comFrom France: 0 800 30 00 30 From Belgium: 0 800 25 125
(Free call from a landline from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
About ENGIE
We are a leading world group that provides low-carbon energy and services. To tackle the climate emergency facing us all, our aim is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon energy transition "as a service" for our clients - in particular for companies and regional authorities. We use our expertise in our key business areas (renewables, gas, services) to provide competitive and bespoke solutions.
With our 170,000 employees, our clients, our partners and our stakeholders, together we form a community of imaginative builders, striving every day to bring about a more harmonious form of progress.
Turnover in 2019: €60.1 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).
|
ENGIE Group press contact:
|
Investor relations contact:
|
Tel. France: +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35
|
Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29
|
Email: engiepress@engie.com
|
Email: ir@engie.com
|
ENGIEpress
|
