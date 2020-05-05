Press release 28 April 2020

ENGIE sets out arrangements for taking part in its General Shareholders' Meeting on 14 May 2020

In the context of the health crisis, and in accordance with Government measures to curb the spread of infection, in particular Order No. 2019-321 of 25 March 2020, the Board of Directors has decided to maintain the General Shareholders' Meeting on Thursday 14 May 2020 at 2.30 p.m. and to hold it at its headquarters without the physical presence of shareholders.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live and in its entirety on the Group's website www.engie.com/en. A recording will remain accessible on the website after the General Meeting and a written transcript of the proceedings will be posted online as soon as possible.

Any shareholder can put written questions to the Board of Directors either by registered letter or by email:

by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt sent to the headquarters at ENGIE, Secrétariat Général, 1 place Samuel de Champlain, 92400 Courbevoie, up to 7 May 2020 at midnight (Paris time).

by email to the address questionsecritesAG2020@engie.com up to Tuesday 12 May at 12 noon (Paris time).

In accordance with Articles L.225-108 and R.225-84 of the Commercial Code, to be admissible these written questions must be accompanied by an account registration certificate, either in the registered share accounts held by Société Générale or in bearer share accounts held by authorised intermediaries.

Given that this session is being held behind closed doors, it will not be possible to ask questions during the General Meeting, nor to propose alternative or additional resolutions. In this context and to promote shareholder dialogue, a dedicated online platform will be available on the website https://www.engie.com/en/shareholders/general-meeting-may-2020from 5 to 13 May (12 noon) to allow shareholders to ask questions without these entering into the legal framework of the written questions provided for in the provisions of the Commercial Code mentioned above. Answers will be given during the General Meeting based on a representative selection of the subjects raised by shareholders.

