Press release
07 October 2019
ENGIE welcomes measures to support the competitiveness of renewable heating and cooling networks
Élisabeth BORNE, Minister for Ecological and inclusive transition and Emmanuelle WARGON, Minister of State attached to the Minister for Ecological and inclusive transition, today announced 25 measures in favor of district networks covering the following themes:
Mobilization and attractiveness of the regions
Consumer information and protection
Economic competitiveness of the networks
Greening of the energy delivered by the networks
Innovation and R&D
Launched in March at Emmanuelle WARGON's initiative as part of the plan to "liberate renewable energy", the "renewable heating and cooling" working group aims to promote the greening and development of the French district networks sector.
These proposals will accelerate the need for sustainable urban development, part of the zero- carbon strategy at ENGIE, which has long been committed to developing its know-how around strong trends: greening the energy mix, digitizing energy activities, energy conservation and decentralization of production and consumption systems for greater energy efficiency.
"We are pleased that these measures in favor of district networks were announced during the ministerial visit to the Grand Reims heating network, which we operate. It will be 90% supplied by renewable energies by 2022. Heating and cooling networks are powerful tools in the zero- carbon transition because they allow a massive reduction in energy consumption while facilitating the use of renewable sources," said Isabelle Kocher, ENGIE's CEO. "Today, ENGIE operates the largest heating network in France and the largest cooling network in Europe. We are world number 1 in cooling networks," she added.
Leader in the sector in France, ENGIE designs, funds, constructs and operates district heating and cooling networks. The preferred partner for regions that want to remain attractive and
competitive, the Group supports its clients in the implementation of their low-carbon energy transition by setting up the infrastructure to enable sustainable development.
About ENGIE
We are a leading world group that provides low-carbon energy and services. To tackle the climate emergency facing us all, our aim is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon energy transition "as a service" for our clients - in particular for companies and regional authorities. We use our expertise in our key business areas (renewables, gas, services) to provide competitive and bespoke solutions.
With our 160,000 employees, our clients, our partners and our stakeholders, together we form a community of imaginative builders, striving every day to bring about a more harmonious form of progress.
Turnover in 2018: €60.6bn The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).
