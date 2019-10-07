Press release

07 October 2019

ENGIE welcomes measures to support the competitiveness of renewable heating and cooling networks

Élisabeth BORNE, Minister for Ecological and inclusive transition and Emmanuelle WARGON, Minister of State attached to the Minister for Ecological and inclusive transition, today announced 25 measures in favor of district networks covering the following themes:

Mobilization and attractiveness of the regions

Consumer information and protection

Economic competitiveness of the networks

Greening of the energy delivered by the networks

Innovation and R&D

Launched in March at Emmanuelle WARGON's initiative as part of the plan to "liberate renewable energy", the "renewable heating and cooling" working group aims to promote the greening and development of the French district networks sector.

These proposals will accelerate the need for sustainable urban development, part of the zero- carbon strategy at ENGIE, which has long been committed to developing its know-how around strong trends: greening the energy mix, digitizing energy activities, energy conservation and decentralization of production and consumption systems for greater energy efficiency.

"We are pleased that these measures in favor of district networks were announced during the ministerial visit to the Grand Reims heating network, which we operate. It will be 90% supplied by renewable energies by 2022. Heating and cooling networks are powerful tools in the zero- carbon transition because they allow a massive reduction in energy consumption while facilitating the use of renewable sources," said Isabelle Kocher, ENGIE's CEO. "Today, ENGIE operates the largest heating network in France and the largest cooling network in Europe. We are world number 1 in cooling networks," she added.

Leader in the sector in France, ENGIE designs, funds, constructs and operates district heating and cooling networks. The preferred partner for regions that want to remain attractive and

