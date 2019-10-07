Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ENGIE    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ENGIE : welcomes measures to support the competitiveness of renewable heating and cooling networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 11:36am EDT

Press release

07 October 2019

ENGIE welcomes measures to support the competitiveness of renewable heating and cooling networks

Élisabeth BORNE, Minister for Ecological and inclusive transition and Emmanuelle WARGON, Minister of State attached to the Minister for Ecological and inclusive transition, today announced 25 measures in favor of district networks covering the following themes:

  • Mobilization and attractiveness of the regions
  • Consumer information and protection
  • Economic competitiveness of the networks
  • Greening of the energy delivered by the networks
  • Innovation and R&D

Launched in March at Emmanuelle WARGON's initiative as part of the plan to "liberate renewable energy", the "renewable heating and cooling" working group aims to promote the greening and development of the French district networks sector.

These proposals will accelerate the need for sustainable urban development, part of the zero- carbon strategy at ENGIE, which has long been committed to developing its know-how around strong trends: greening the energy mix, digitizing energy activities, energy conservation and decentralization of production and consumption systems for greater energy efficiency.

"We are pleased that these measures in favor of district networks were announced during the ministerial visit to the Grand Reims heating network, which we operate. It will be 90% supplied by renewable energies by 2022. Heating and cooling networks are powerful tools in the zero- carbon transition because they allow a massive reduction in energy consumption while facilitating the use of renewable sources," said Isabelle Kocher, ENGIE's CEO. "Today, ENGIE operates the largest heating network in France and the largest cooling network in Europe. We are world number 1 in cooling networks," she added.

Leader in the sector in France, ENGIE designs, funds, constructs and operates district heating and cooling networks. The preferred partner for regions that want to remain attractive and

ENGIE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

engie.com

Tour T1 - 1 place Samuel de Champlain - Faubourg de l'Arche - 92930 Paris La Défense cedex - France

ENGIE - A PLC WITH CAPITAL OF 2,435,285,011 EURO - NANTERRE TRADE AND COMPANIES REGISTER NO. 542107651 - Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 22 00 00

competitive, the Group supports its clients in the implementation of their low-carbon energy transition by setting up the infrastructure to enable sustainable development.

About ENGIE

We are a leading world group that provides low-carbon energy and services. To tackle the climate emergency facing us all, our aim is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon energy transition "as a service" for our clients - in particular for companies and regional authorities. We use our expertise in our key business areas (renewables, gas, services) to provide competitive and bespoke solutions.

With our 160,000 employees, our clients, our partners and our stakeholders, together we form a community of imaginative builders, striving every day to bring about a more harmonious form of progress.

Turnover in 2018: €60.6bn The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

ENGIE Group press contact:

Tel. France: +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35

Email: engiepress@engie.com

ENGIEgroup

ENGIE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

engie.com

Tour T1 - 1 place Samuel de Champlain - Faubourg de l'Arche - 92930 Paris La Défense cedex - France

ENGIE - A PLC WITH CAPITAL OF 2,435,285,011 EURO - NANTERRE TRADE AND COMPANIES REGISTER NO. 542107651 - Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 22 00 00

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 15:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENGIE
11:36aENGIE : welcomes measures to support the competitiveness of renewable heating an..
PU
10/04ENGIE : Anheuser-Busch to Deploy 21 BYD Electric Trucks as Part of State-Wide Co..
AQ
10/04GAZPROM : Nord Stream 2 cost would rise by 'hundreds of millions' to bypass Denm..
RE
10/03ENGIE : strengthens its local roots in Belgium and reviews the governance of Ele..
PU
10/02Digital Realty Advances Renewable Energy Solutions in Northern Virginia and O..
DJ
09/30ENGIE : ENGIEgroup - Appointment
AQ
09/27ENGIE : GRTgaz joins 48 SEAT LEON TGI in its fleet of vehicles
AQ
09/27ENGIE : Appointment
PU
09/25Global Stocks Drop on Trade and Political Concerns
DJ
09/25Global Stocks Drop on Trade and Political Concerns
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63 875 M
EBIT 2019 5 653 M
Net income 2019 2 608 M
Debt 2019 24 752 M
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 35 616 M
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,98  €
Last Close Price 14,77  €
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Almirante Chief Operating Officer
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE17.92%39 388
SEMPRA ENERGY36.08%40 526
ORSTED AS44.27%39 042
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.86%37 752
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-28.84%34 124
E.ON SE2.94%25 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group