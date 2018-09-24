Engie : 2018 Ebitda to Be Lower Than Guided Due to Delay in Nuclear Unit Restart

By Alice Dore



Engie SA (ENGI.FR) expects 2018 Ebitda to be slightly lower than its previously guided range due to the delay in the restart date of two nuclear units in Belgium, Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann said in a conference call on Monday.

The French energy company had earlier set a range for 2018 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between 9.3 billion and 9.7 billion euros ($10.9 billion-$11.4 billion).

On Friday, Engie said it was delaying the restart date of its Tihange 2 and Tihange 3 nuclear units in Belgium, and said it expected net recurring income for 2018 at the lower end of its guided range of between EUR2.45 billion and EUR2.65 billion.

This story was translated in whole or in part from a French-language version initially published by L'Agefi, a partner of Dow Jones & Co.